Opinion: Derby should sign Premier League wonderkid in January to boost their firepower

Things are looking up for Derby County after a recent spell of good form has moved them ever closer to getting out of the relegation zone of the Sky Bet Championship.

Their fortunes have skyrocketed since caretaker boss Wayne Rooney withdrew himself from the first-team squad to focus solely on managing, and it’s paid dividends.

The Rams are unbeaten in six games since that crucial decision was made, and they secured a 2-0 victory at home against an in-form Swansea City side in midweek.

And with even more positive news that the takeover by the Bin Zayed International group remains on course for completion, there’s plenty to smile about for Derby fans right now.

Despite the takeover pending, it doesn’t mean that the club have to go out and splash the cash on new recruits, when they could equally use the loan market to full effect.

Spending heaps of money doesn’t equate to success, which is why whoever becomes the new permanent manager of the club needs to be careful when it comes to January acquisitions as the club has had problems with Financial Fair Play in the past.

That’s why Manchester City starlet Liam Delap should be brought in when the transfer window re-opens to boost County’s frail frontline.

Derby currently only have Martyn Waghorn and Colin Kazim-Richards as senior striking options, and neither have exactly been prolific this season although the latter has shown promise in recent games.

And Delap, the son of former County midfielder Rory, has been banging goals in for fun in the Premier League 2 competition, notching six times in eight appearances.

The 17-year-old made his first-team bow earlier this season in the Carabao Cup, starting and scoring in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth and in the process showing he’s ready to take on Championship defences, and even made his Premier League debut a few days later later against Leicester City.

Standing over six feet tall, Delap possesses both power and pace and would offer something completely different to what the Rams already have and could be a key asset in the second half of the season.

And he would become a fan favourite instantly if he started banging in the goals, something which in his brief career so far he’s seem to have made a habit of doing.