Derby County's lack of fire-power really showed on Saturday in their opening match of the 2023-24 League One season when they were downed by Wigan Athletic on their own turf.

One of the favourites for promotion to the Championship in the pre-season odds, the Rams have done some solid business in most areas of the pitch, but issues still remain at the top end of the pitch - ones that head coach Paul Warne is trying to resolve.

Warne signed Conor Washington from Rotherham United after taking the Northern Ireland international to the Millers in the first place last year, but it was James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who started together against the Latics.

They could not get on the scoresheet though and Warne's lack of depth was apparent as no-one could really come on to change the game off the bench in the second half to get another equaliser for County.

It looks as though Warne wants more fire-power though - Martyn Waghorn has re-signed on a one-year deal some two years after departing for Coventry City, but that won't be enough.

Warne has been linked with a reunion with Michael Smith, who he had a successful relationship with at Rotherham, but Sheffield Wednesday have turned down a loan bid, whilst the club are believed to be in talks with Billy Sharp as well, per Alan Nixon.

Why should Derby not sign Billy Sharp?

The 37-year-old veteran is a free agent having left Sheffield United following their promotion to the Premier League, but he only scored twice in the Championship last year with the goals well and truly drying up.

If Derby need one thing up-front it's not any more experience, but it is pace - and Sharp doesn't really have any of that anymore.

Coupled with the fact that Sharp has had some personal run-ins in the past with some Derby supporters and he has a strong allegience with his former club Nottingham Forest, it may not be the wisest of moves for the club to pursue the experienced striker.

They should be looking elsewhere and perhaps into the loan market to try and find some more attacking nous, and they should be looking towards West Ham United to see if they can loan in their young 18-year-old hot-shot Callum Marshall.

Who is Callum Marshall?

It's unlikely that Marshall will be known by too many English football fans, but he's certainly made a splash at West Ham since his move from Linfield in January 2022.

Marshall had played four times at senior level for Linfield before the Hammers snapped him up, and in his first half-season with them he scored nine times for their under-18's in 16 matches.

The teenager continued his dazzling form at under-18 level in 2022-23, scoring 16 times in as many matches in the Premier League for that age group, as well as adding four goals to his tally in six FA Youth Cup matches.

Northern Ireland senior manager Michael O'Neill called Marshall up for the very first time this past summer and against Denmark on his debut and found the net very late on with an instinctive finish - only for it to be ruled out for offside against one of his team-mates.

Whilst the goal did not stand, it showed Marshall's goal-getting talents and having conquered under-18's level for West Ham, he looks ready for the next step in his career.

At the age of 18, Marshall of course won't be getting game-time at senior level under David Moyes with regularity anytime soon, but with an international career to think about now as well, League One could be a very good spot for his development.

And a club like Derby, who get more than 20,000 fans through the gates for home matches, would be a great place for the young forward to hone his craft and from his highlight reel, he seems to have pace, a powerful shot and he knows how to be in the right place at the right time.

Of course, men's football is completely different to under-18's and under-21's football, but Marshall will need to make the step up if he wants to continue to be selected for Northern Ireland and he has the attributes that Derby need in the final third.