Opinion: Derby County’s potential new owners must make this a priority

Derby County are nearing some light at the end of the tunnel with their ownership issues.

Quantuma, the club’s current administrators are working towards installing a new owner to the Rams.

The club has been in administration since September and it has been a long road towards finding a replacement for Mel Morris.

But that moment is surely near and it might be time for some of the figures within the club to start planning for the immediate future of the team.

Several players’ contracts are coming to an end this Summer and it might not be possible to renew all of them.

While it could also be an opportunity to let people go to start fresh for the next season, there are still some names who the club absolutely must prioritise keeping.

Take the 2-0 win over Barnsley last weekend as an example.

Nine of the 11 players who started that game are out of contract at the end of the season.

Among those nine players there are the likes of Festy Ebosele, Malcolm Ebiowei and Eiran Cashin, who are all under 21-years old.

All three have bright futures in the game and should be the first names that any potential new owner allows the club to open talks with.

Letting these three go in the Summer would be a massive mistake to make.

Luke Plange has already been sold to Crystal Palace, the promising youngster’s future is out of Derby’s hands.

There was little the club could do to keep Plange in their current situation, but it highlights how important it is that a new owner is installed quickly so discussions can begin with these other promising young players.

While the likes of Tom Lawrence and Curtis Davies are important figures, and the club should do what they can to keep them, there is then the likes of Nathan Byrne.

Byrne has been an constant presence in the side this year, but he has hit his ceiling for what he can achieve with Derby.

His status with the club should be secured if possible, but the priority needs to be on something that can be built around.

Ebosele, Ebiowei and Cashin can be that foundation that brings the club out of this crisis.

The new owners, whoever they are, cannot squander that.