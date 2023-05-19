Derby County will be relieved about the fact they are no longer under a transfer embargo.

Despite this, they will surely be focusing on the free agent and loan markets this summer to ensure they remain within the EFL's financial restrictions.

There are plenty of signings that need to be made considering the number of loanees that came in during the 2022/23 campaign - and they will also need to replace those who are out of contract including Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman - both of whom will depart the club on the expiration of their deals this summer.

Others could also leave before the end of the upcoming window and they will need to be shrewd in the market to keep their costs down but also recruit the calibre of players needed to get themselves back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

What key Derby County position needs to be looked at?

The goalkeeping department is certainly an area that needs to be addressed.

Joe Wildsmith is set to remain at the club after signing a two-year deal last summer - but it would be difficult to see Scott Loach playing an important role for the Rams next season.

Luke McGee has also returned to Forest Green Rovers after his loan deal expired, so someone will be required to come in and challenge Wildsmith for a starting spot in the East Midlands.

Derby can't just bring in a number two keeper who's happy to sit on the bench if they want to give themselves the best win of winning promotion next term - because there needs to be stiff competition in every position to maximise performance levels and consistency.

Would Reading's Luke Southwood be the right man?

Southwood enjoyed a very good spell at Cheltenham Town during the 2022/23 campaign - and many of the Robins' supporters want to see him tied down to a permanent deal.

However, they will probably face a major battle in their potential quest to recruit him, with the Royals deciding to let him go for free this summer.

This makes him an affordable addition for Paul Warne's side - and at 25 - you feel he still has room to improve vastly.

He was previously highly rated at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but other keepers have remained ahead of him in the pecking order for much of his stay in Berkshire and he was unable to nail down a starting spot when he had the opportunity to during the 2021/22 season.

Southwood certainly isn't the finished article just yet but in the right environment, you feel he could thrive and become a regular starter at Pride Park, not just in League One but also in the second tier.

Derby should be signing players who have the potential to thrive in the second tier considering that's where they want to be - and the Reading man could be the ideal signing to come in.

Even if a move doesn't work out for the best, they should have him tied down to a long-term contract and his spell at Cheltenham may make him an attractive option for some teams, allowing Derby to generate a fee for the 25-year-old.

This potential switch seems like a no-brainer from the Rams' point of view, but whether the player is open to a move remains to be seen.