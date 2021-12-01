Opinion: Derby County should pursue deal for 32-year-old free agent

Unless a takeover is completed it is looking like Wayne Rooney will have to lean on low profile loan deals and the free agent market in January.

Derby County have not been anywhere near as good going forward as they have been defensively this season and therefore it would not be a surprise to see a couple of strikers acquired in January, if the finances allow that possibility.

Hal Robson-Kanu has been unattached since being let go by West Bromwich Albion last summer. The 32-year-old has never been prolific at Championship level but definitely has the experience and guile to contribute in the attacking third. The 46-time Wales international played a key role as the Baggies earned automatic promotion in 2019/20 and would at least add some intelligent link-up play to the Rams’ attacking contingent.

With Tom Lawrence potentially leaving the club and a significant hole at the top of the pitch behind him, Robson-Kanu could go some way to filling that void. As his pace has decreased over the years the Welshman has become more spatially aware and is a lot more versatile than he once was.

In Sam Baldock, Colin Kazim-Richards and Hal Robson-Kanu the Rams would not have the most dynamic depth in attacking areas in the division, but would boast senior heads that can set the right example for the younger players in what is set to be a very challenging second half of the campaign.

Looking at using this window to plan for the future if possible, recruiting players who would be able to perform for the club in League One next season, though a sad state of affairs, would be a smart move. Robson-Kanu has been able to stay relatively injury-free in recent years and therefore at 32 still has a lot to give.

You would expect that Wayne Rooney is especially gifted at coaching strikers having been one of the best in the recent history of English football. In that he should back himself to improve whatever attacking reinforcements he is able to attain in January and if Robson-Kanu falls into that category then Derby will gain an intelligent and experienced head to help them bounce back in 2022/23.