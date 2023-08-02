Highlights Derby County could be at risk of losing another home-grown midfielder, Max Bird, as former manager Liam Rosenior is keen to sign him for Hull City.

Bird has less than a year remaining on his contract, putting pressure on Derby to make a decision if tempting offers come in, as they risk losing him for a small compensation fee next year.

If Bird is sold, Derby should consider pursuing Owen Moxon from Carlisle United as a replacement, as he has shown impressive skills in setting up goals from midfield and could thrive in a better-quality team like Derby.

Derby County have already lost one home-grown midfielder in the form of Jason Knight this summer, and they could be about to lose another.

The Rams made around £2 million for Republic of Ireland international Knight, who was sold to Bristol City of the Championship after playing 166 times for County.

And he could be joined in the Championship by his old team-mate Max Bird as ex-Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior plots a raid on his former club.

Rosenior, now head coach of Hull City, is believed to be extremely high on signing the 22-year-old midfielder this summer and has put a bid in for his services.

The Hull Daily Mail claim that Bird is keen to re-unite with Rosenior, whilst the Derby Telegraph have reported that a 'derisory' opening offer has been turned down by the County hierarchy.

With Bird having less than 12 months remaining on his contract though, Derby may be forced into a decision sooner rather than later if the offers get tempting, as it's a big risk to allow him to run his contract down and lose the midfielder for a small compensation figure next year.

Should Hull agree a deal for Bird, which would likely be around the same price that Knight went for, then Paul Warne would need to bolster his midfield, and he should do so by pursuing a player who knows how to set up goals from midfield in the form of Carlisle United playmaker Owen Moxon.

Who is Owen Moxon?

Moxon would have been pretty much an unknown to all EFL fans before last summer, which is when he arrived at Carlisle.

The midfielder had plied his trade in the lower leagues of Scotland before his move to the Cumbrians, racking up 149 appearances for Annan Athletic in the fourth tier and in cup competitions.

In his final year with Annan, Moxon scored eight times and provided six assists, which prompted Carlisle to bring him across the border to Brunton Park.

Carlisle fans probably didn't realise the impact that the 25-year-old would have though in League Two as he played a major part of the side that won promotion to the third tier via the play-offs.

Over the course of the campaign following his free transfer move, Moxon scored six times but racked up a mammoth 17 assists, becoming the key figure in the middle of the park for Paul Simpson's side.

When someone racks up 17 assists for a club though it is likely that they are going to get attention from elsewhere - particularly further up the pyramid - and that is what is happening to Moxon.

How much would Owen Moxon cost?

Derby's League One rivals Blackpool have been tracking Moxon and made a £300,000 bid according to Alan Nixon, but that was turned down by Carlisle.

And Nixon has claimed that it will cost treble that to prize Moxon away from United, even though he has less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

That means they want around the £900,000 mark, if not closer to £1 million for the midfielder, but there's every chance that Moxon could be worth that after what he did in his first ever year of professional football.

At Derby, he would be surrounded by a better quality of player and it could in-turn make him a better player too - he's just 25 years of age and is theoretically yet to reach his peak.

Yes, he'd cost a steep fee for a player that has just one professional year under his belt, but Derby would need a player who is energetic and can create things out of nothing to replace both Bird and Knight, and Moxon could be that man.