Opinion: Derby County should make key decision in dugout this week

Derby County made a conservative but sensible decision to hand Liam Rosenior the reins at Pride Park on an interim basis after the departure of Wayne Rooney in the summer.

The former full back had performed well in an assistant manager role previously and looked set to pick up his first senior management role in the near future.

Nine matches into the season, and no update on Rosenior’s situation and title has been released despite the Rams making a promising start to life in League One.

Rosenior’s ideas have been clear to see in the way that Derby have been playing, and there have been some differences to how they were operating on the pitch in Rooney’s time at the club.

The 38-year-old has benefitted from some extremely good players for the level arriving and aiding their promotion push, players of the calibre of Conor Hourihane and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, but it is a credit to Rosenior for getting the best out of them so far.

The squad is lacking some depth in certain areas, while still able to field a very strong starting XI and that should not work against Rosenior, even with some challenging times arising in the first few months of his reign.

It could have a galvanising effect on the group, who are just outside the play-offs in League One at the moment, if the club take the decision to give Rosenior the job on a full-time basis, with enough evidence demonstrating that the players are buying into his ideas at this stage.

There is an argument that leaving it longer to award him the promotion will make him work harder and therefore potentially lead to better results, but there could be some frustration creeping into his mindset, as good results come and go without an announcement from the club.

Rosenior would have had numerous chances and opportunities to leave the club during the difficult financial times of the last few seasons, and that loyalty should be repaid with at least a contract running until the end of next season.

The 38-year-old may have had options to stay in the Championship in a managing or coaching capacity in the summer, and should an offer come in, with Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City having vacancies, you could not blame Rosenior for leaping at the chance due to the lack of security around his current role.

There was a level of togetherness that had not been seen for many years at Derby last season, that has carried over into this campaign, and that can be capitalised on further by giving Rosenior the managerial job on a permanent basis.