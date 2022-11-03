Opinion: Derby County should keep a close eye on Aston Villa and Huddersfield Town loan agreement

Derby County will be pushing for an immediate return to the Championship during this League One campaign, with the Rams currently sitting just outside of the play-off positions.

Paul Warne’s side have shown glimpses of real quality but there is a clear need to add strength-in-depth once January comes around, with injury concerns cutting deep.

One area of the pitch that could do with bolstering is the right-back area, and whilst Korey Smith has done a decent enough job, he is more effective in the middle of the park.

Also, in a division where there is an emphasis on Derby breaking teams down who will set to frustrate, adding a right-back with real attacking intent and energy would certainly be a positive.

A player who certainly fits that bill is Aston Villa defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden, with the 20-year-old possessing all the right tools to thrive at the top end of League One.

Currently on loan at Championship club Huddersfield Town, he is not seeing enough minutes to justify continuing his spell at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Should Villa opt to recall the 20-year-old when January comes around, the Premier League club would need to weigh up their options about his immediate future.

Derby would be an excellent destination for the young defender, with the Rams possessing a youthful squad that are given lots of freedom under Warne’s stewardship.

Of course, moving to Derby would represent dropping down a league for the Kesler-Hayden himself, however, playing regular football at the top-end of League One will be much more beneficial to his education than barely making 18-man squads in the second tier.

Kesler-Hayden enjoyed a productive loan stint with MK Dons last time out, proving to meet the defensive demands of the wing-back role whilst thriving as a direct attacking threat.

A move to Derby would represent a different kind of challenge, with the Rams operating with a solid back four and would build flexibility within different systems.

Kesler-Hayden is an exciting prospect who should be playing regular football at senior level to pave his way to first-team contention at the Premier League club in the not do distant future.