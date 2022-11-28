Opinion: Derby County should consider move for Hull City 25-year-old

News broke this afternoon that Randell Williams will be allowed to seek a move away from Hull City in the January transfer window, according to Hull City Live, via Baz Cooper.

Williams signed for the Tigers after reaching the end of his contract at Exeter City in the summer of 2021, but the transfer has not materialised as desired for either party.

Hull were operating under financial constraints with Grant McCann at the helm at the time, a lot has changed since which has understandably led to Williams falling down the pecking order, with the club shopping in very different markets amid untimely injury issues cropping up for the versatile wideman.

Williams has not played in League One since the first half of the 2019/20 season with Wycombe Wanderers, but the division seems like the most realistic destination for the 25-year-old, either on loan or in a permanent transfer come the turn of the year, the latter possibly more likely with his deal at the MKM Stadium up at the end of the season.

Williams thrived in a right wing back position under Matt Taylor at Exeter City, and therefore in looking at the clubs in League One who may be in for Williams, there are a few that standout in particular.

Derby County have been lacking right sided players all season, particularly in full back or wing back positions, and with three at the back systems being Paul Warne’s weapon of choice, despite deploying a back four out of necessity of late, Williams will be an attractive commodity.

The Rams have the financial muscle to offer the Londoner similar terms to what he has been in receipt of at Hull, and that should only make a move more likely.

Jason Knight, Korey Smith and 19-year-old Jake Rooney have all filled in on the right of late, but with Williams’ experience in the role, he could offer an upgrade, and free up the former two in particular to come into central midfield.

Warne could be put off by Williams being left footed, but they are hardly stacked for options at left wing back either, so if the manager is more comfortable not inverting the 25-year-old there is that option too.

Warne likes to get plenty of balls into the box and Williams’ assist record with the Grecians, despite being in League Two, suggests that his chance creation skills are adequate for a League One promotion push.