Opinion: Derby County should consider a move for 30-year-old from the Premier League this summer

Derby County had a tough season this year. Affected by matters off the pitch led them to a points deduction that proved to be just too big to overcome and the Rams suffered relegation to League One.

However, things at Pride Park seem to be looking a bit brighter with a takeover from Chris Kirchner expected to go through soon.

If that gets done then the first bit of business at the club will be trying to secure promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, there is plenty of work to be done before that point with the squad needing additions to see them over the line.

One name the Rams may want to look at is Newcastle United’s Jeff Hendrick.

Hendrick hasn’t had the easiest season himself. The 30-year-old made just four appearances for Newcastle United this season and following the takeover fell even further out of favour being sent out on loan to QPR.

However, the move to QPR didn’t go quite to plan either with the midfielder making just 11 appearances for them in his time there.

As it stands, Hendrick is under contract at Newcastle until 2024 although his time playing in black and white looks to have come to an end.

But following an unsuccessful season for him personally, it’s unsure whether he would get a move to a Championship club and definitely not to QPR.

The player himself has admitted his time at Newcastle is probably over but has a desire to carry on playing and at 30-years-old he won’t be keen to just sit on a bench or stick with the U23s.

However, he could fit in quite nicely at Derby, a side where he has already made 214 appearances over the course of seven seasons with the Rams.

Having spent so long at the club, the Irishman will no what it means to be at the club and therefore totally buy into the promotion push.

Furthermore, even though a drop from the Premier League to League One may feel disappointing, his experience would be valuable at Pride Park and he could be a core part of the squad pushing for promotion.

On top of that, if Wayne Rooney’s side do make it back up to the Championship on the first time of asking, then he will get the chance to play in the second tier again.

The only thing that could make this tricky is finances although you can’t imagine Newcastle making it too hard for their player to go when he has no future at the club.

Hendrick has had a poor season this year but a move where he could get regular football and have a positive goal could get his career back on track.