Opinion: Derby County should be open to offers as Fulham & Norwich swirl

Kelle Roos is the subject of interest from Norwich City, Fulham and Bournemouth according to Football Insider.

There could be a fair few sales in the January transfer window at Pride Park as the club’s administrators look to cut costs to make the club more sustainable and attractive for prospective buyers.

Kelle Roos is not essential to the Rams’ hopes of making a good fist of the remaining 26 league games and therefore should be sold without hesitation. Ryan Allsop and David Marshall are both more consistent and accomplished goalkeepers at second tier level who could easily slot in for the 29-year-old to depart in January.

Roos has been consistently mistake prone for Derby in recent years and, particularly after his heroics at international level in the last year or so, should not be preferred to David Marshall between the sticks at Pride Park. Out of all the players that Derby could lose come the turn of the year, Roos would not be one that would spark much concern amongst the fan base nor should it affect the morale of the team.

If not Marshall, Ryan Allsop could call on his experience from last season when Wycombe Wanderers earned many admirers as they went down fighting in the second tier.

The Rams have been very impressive defensively so far this season and it has played a huge role in their positive results despite the adversity. So much so that County would be 19th in the table with a six point cushion over the relegation zone if it was not for the points deductions they have received.

Derby could face an existential crisis if they are unable to offload high earners in the January window and Roos would not need replacing either. The Dutch shot stopper has had his highs and lows in a Derby County shirt and on the whole will be remembered fondly having been a the club since 2013, but with the current predicament of the club it is sensible for him to leave at this juncture.

There are more serious priorities than the strength of their starting XI at Derby at the moment and therefore Roos should be one to make way in January.