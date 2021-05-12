Opinion: Derby County set to make right call over Man Utd deal, but must avoid one potential transfer mistake

Derby County are facing a huge summer transfer window where they have to make improvements to the squad if they are going to avoid another poor campaign in the Championship.

There are plenty of things to be concerned about heading into the summer break for the Rams. The club’s takeover remains up in the air and until that is settled they will not know how much money is going to available to strengthen the squad. While there are even reports suggesting that a potential points deduction might even be a possibility.

Amidst all of that, Rooney needs to try and continue to plan for the business he wants them to conduct in the summer. The latest report from Derbyshire Live has indicated two potential transfers that Derby could be planning to make to enhance their squad for next term. Those include potential deals to re-sign both defender Teden Mengi and forward Lee Gregory.

According to Derbyshire Live, Rooney wants to bring Mengi back to Derby in the summer on another loan deal from Manchester United. It is believed that it is a move that is looking likely to happen now that his parent club know the Rams will be remaining in the Championship. The defender has been able to impress at Pride Park, despite having seen his campaign ended prematurely through injury.

Mengi has now had time to get to grips with the way in which Rooney is wanting his side to play, and he has won plaudits from supporters for the quality he has brought to the side when he has featured. The 19-year-old is willing to put his body on the line and also has composure with the ball at his feet, which has been evidenced in his nine Championship appearances for the Rams.

Another season out on loan would be ideal for his development and Mengi would know that he is already highly regarded by Rooney which means he would get plenty of game time. Derby need more players of his quality if they are to build and make progress next term, so re-signing him is something they need to get sorted.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Derby County appearances?

1 of 18 Did Richard Keogh make more than 100 appearances for Derby County? Yes No

However, when it comes to Gregory, Derby should seriously reconsider their reported potential interest in re-signing. The forward is now 32-years-old and had his loan spell with the Rams cut short through injury. Yes, he did manage to net three goals in his 11 appearances, but he was also guilty of missing one or two other clear-cut chances.

The experienced forward is not a player that is going to take the Rams to a different level. He is someone that is a component enough option in a team fighting towards the bottom end of the division, but not someone who has the quality to make a difference for a side with loftier ambitions.

With finances potentially tight at Derby heading into the summer, they should be looking at a younger option who might given them more in the long-term than someone like Gregory.