Opinion: Derby County must build upon recent business by sealing deal for 14-cap international

Derby County will be looking to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign later this month when they face Oxford United at Pride Park.

Ahead of this showdown, the Rams have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in recent weeks as off-the-field matters have dominated the headlines.

Following the collapse of Chris Kirchner’s proposed takeover deal, manager Wayne Rooney decided to part ways with Derby.

Liam Rosenior was appointed as the club’s new boss on an interim basis before a separate takeover bid was completed by David Clowes.

Since Clowes’ arrival, the Rams have managed to secure the services of some fresh faces.

Tom Barkhuizen, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing all joined the club last week.

Meanwhile, Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Chester sealed permanent moves to Derby yesterday.

Given that Derby will need to make some more signings in the coming weeks in order to field a competitive squad in the third-tier, it is hardly a surprise that they are currently being linked with a move for James Collins.

According to The Telegraph journalist John Percy, the Rams are interested in signing the forward from Cardiff City.

It is understood that the Bluebirds are willing to let Collins leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

If this report turns out to be true, the Rams must step up this particular transfer pursuit in the coming day as the forward knows exactly what it takes to compete in the third-tier.

Capped on 14 occasions by the Republic of Ireland at international level, Collins has previously featured in League One for Swindon Town, Luton Town and Shrewsbury Town.

Particularly impressive during his spell with the Hatters, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 25 occasions in 44 league appearances whilst he also chipped in with four assists.

Partially as a result of Collins’ fantastic performances, Luton managed to win the third-tier title in 2019.

Although Derby will be able to call upon the services of McGoldrick and Jack Stretton next season, the arrival of Collins could allow them to mount a challenge for a top-six finish.

The Rams cannot afford to dwell when it comes to this particular pursuit as Portsmouth are also believed to be interested in the forward.

By offering the 31-year-old a lucrative contract, Derby may be able to convince him to join the club on a permanent basis.

With Collins leading the line, there is no reason why the Rams cannot go on to achieve a great deal of success in the opening stages of the new term.