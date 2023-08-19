Highlights Derby County are looking to strengthen their squad further and have expressed interest in Reading right-back Andy Yiadom, who could be available at a cheaper price due to Reading's financial problems.

It has already been a busy summer of incomings at Derby County, as the Rams look to secure promotion back to their Championship in what is their second season at League One level.

Since the market opened, the Rams have already brought in eight new players for Paul Warne's first-team squad.

However, having picked up just one win so far this season, while also suffering three defeats across all competitions, it does look as they may have to strengthen even further, if they are indeed to challenge for a top-six spot in League One this season.

Now it seems as though Derby are still planning to do exactly that, and one of the latest to have been linked with a move to Pride Park, could certainly prove to be a useful addition.

Reading's Yiadom on Rams' Radar

According to reports from journalist Darren Witcoop, Derby are potential suitors in Reading right-back Andy Yiadom.

It is thought that the Royals are planning to move on several players in what remains of the window, in order to raise the funds required to cope with their current financial problems.

As a result, a move for Yiadom could be a snesible one for Derby to make, for a number of reasons.

Finances could play to Derby's advantage

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Yiadom's contract with Reading, securing his future at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until the end of this season.

Ordinarily, that could put the Royals in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the Ghanaian international, and ensure that he does not leave on the cheap.

However, given the pressure there appears to be on Reading to raise funds at the minute, they may be in more of a position where they simply have to take what they are offered.

That could in turn give Derby the chance to sign Yiadom for cheaper than they might otherwise be able to do so, in turn leaving them with more funds available for other exploits.

Experience, Depth and Versatility

There is also a fair amount more that Yiadom could offer on the pitch for Derby as well.

The 31-year-old has already made 234 Championship appearances throughout his career, showing he is more than capable of holding his own in the second-tier, so to have him for a potential third-tier promotion push could certainly be useful.

Derby have admittedly already signed one right-back this summer in the form of Kane Wilson, but it is worth noting that he is currently their only natural senior option in that position.

Bringing Yiadom to Pride Park, would therefore ensure that at the very least, Derby have the scope to rotate in that position should injuries and suspensions have an effect, as they almost inevitably do at some point in every season.

Indeed, the fact that Yiadom is also capable of operating in other positions as well, means he would provide manager Paul Warne with more depth to work with in other areas of the pitch as well, without having to spend too much money on overhauling his squad.

Strengthen yourself, Weaken a rival

It is also worth noting that, having just been relegated from the Championship at the end of last season, Reading will - like Derby - no doubt have designs on a swift return to the second-tier, sooner rather than later.

That however, may be trickier for them if they lose players with the sort of experience and influence that Yiadom can offer, even if they might need to ultimately do so from a financial perspective.

As a result, not only would Derby be making themselves stronger in their quest for a top-six spot, they would be doing the opposite for Reading, and in turn making the route to that point somewhat easier for themselves.

With that in mind, it could certainly be argued that in the circumstances both clubs find themselves in, Derby following up on this initial interest in Yiadom, could make a considerable amount of sense.