Opinion: Decision involving 26-year-old could prove crucial in Millwall’s season

Whilst Millwall have picked up two positive results in their previous two matches, January might yet turn out to be a pivotal month for Gary Rowett.

Having seen his side go ten matches without victory, Rowett’s side backed up their outstanding win at Bristol City on Tuesday by sharing the points against Nottingham Forest four days later.

This afternoon’s announcement regarding the postponement of their upcoming festive fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford is a blow, but will at least give Millwall the chance to get the likes of Billy Mitchell, Connor Mahoney and Kenneth Zohore back fit from their respective injuries.

Millwall aren’t now scheduled to play again until Saturday week when they host Coventry at The Den, and with their Calmont Road training base officially closed from today, it’ll give Rowett and his coaching staff plenty of time to consider their options ahead of the January transfer window.

Whilst Rowett has previously revealed his desire to improve his squad this winter, the Lions boss has another major decision to make in the shape of West Brom loanee Zohore.

Zohore’s currently deal at The Den expires on 16 January, and following a muscle injury he sustained at Preston in late-October, the Danish striker has only been restricted to just three appearances for the Lions.

And although the frontman looks a good fit for the club, it would appear a huge risk for Rowett to pin his hopes on a player that has made just three starts in all competitions since last September – making only 18 appearances in total.

Zohore has already shown his capability in games against Barnsley and Preston, but with Millwall’s other strikers not exactly firing on all cylinders, albeit until Tom Bradshaw recently rediscovered his goalscoring touch, Rowett must decide whether extending Zohore’s loan deal past his expiry date would suit all parties, or would looking elsewhere be a more sensible choice.

The major concern from Rowett’s perspective is that this isn’t a one off.

It’s the seventh time since the beginning of last season that Zohore has endured calf problems, forcing him to miss 28 matches in total, and with the likes of Troy Parrott and Mason Bennett also having muscle problems this season, this isn’t a theme Millwall will want to see continue.