Opinion: Deadline day drama could be a concern for West Brom in search for Bruce’s replacement

West Brom joined the growing list of Championship clubs to bid farewell to their managers this season on Monday, with the sacking of Steve Bruce.

In truth, it is a decision that came as little surprise, with the Baggies currently sat 22nd in the Championship table, with just one win and 11 points in 13 games since the start of the campaign.

Indeed, a return of just eight wins from 32 games across all competitions since Bruce’s appointment back in February, simply did not feel like a good enough return for a club with ambitions of a return to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

As a result, with the West Brom fanbase making their desire for a change ever more clear during their side’s goalless draw with Luton at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon, the 61-year-old’s dismissal did feel unavoidable.

However, it seems that there may be more than just results on the pitch, that played a part in Bruce’s eventual departure from West Brom.

According to a report from The Daily Mail on Monday, Bruce was left furious with the West Brom board, when deadline day loan deals for Brighton’s Steven Alzate, and Josh Onomah of Fulham, collapsed at the last minute.

It is suggested that caused friction between Bruce and his superiors, with the then Baggies boss seemingly left feeling as though he had not fully backed in the transfer market.

Now it is hard not to feel as though that is something that could cause a problem for West Brom, as they look to bring in their new manager.

The collapse of those deals is an issue that prospective news West Brom managers will no doubt be aware of by now, given the length at which they have been discussed since the window closed over a month ago.

That could arguably make certain individuals more wary about taking a job at The Hawthorns, since they are going to want to be fully backed in the market with the players they want and need, if they are going to stake their reputation by taking a job with the sort of expectations on it, that there is at West Brom.

Indeed, given the apparent friction that then caused between Bruce and the board, potential incumbents for the role may not want such a situation that would not only hamper them on the pitch, but threaten to cause such behind the scenes issues, that might put even more pressure on their position with the club.

Of course, there is no denying that the size of the club, quality of its playing squad, and their overall ambition, means the West Brom job is still a very appealing one for many potential successor to Bruce.

But the fact that issues such as this have arisen in recent times at The Hawthorns, is something that could make certain potential candidates, think a bit harder about whether they believe this is the right job for them.

Given the importance of getting this next appointment right, that is a situation West Brom will surely want to avoid.