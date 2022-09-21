Opinion: Darren Moore must turn to this Sheffield Wednesday man for inspiration against Wycombe

After missing out on promotion via the play-offs earlier this year, Sheffield Wednesday decided to engage in a great deal of transfer activity in the summer window.

Using the financial support provided by Dejphon Chansiri to his advantage, Owls manager Darren Moore signed a plethora of players.

Whereas some of Wednesday’s transfer pursuits were relatively straightforward, their patient was tested regarding a move for Mallik Wilks.

After being heavily linked with the former Leeds United man, the Owls finally reached an agreement over his transfer with Hull City on August 22nd.

Signed for an undisclosed fee, Wilks would have been hoping to immediately force his way into the club’s starting eleven for their league fixtures.

However, due to the sheer competition for places at Hillsborough, the 23-year-old has been limited to just two cameo appearances in the third-tier.

Handed the opportunity to showcase his talent in the EFL Trophy yesterday, Wilks managed to show some signs of promise against Burton Albion.

Although the Owls suffered a 3-2 defeat in this fixture, Wilks produced a moment of quality in the first-half as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Ben Garratt from just outside of the area.

Whereas it is clear to see that Wilks is short on match fitness, Moore still ought to consider turning to him for inspiration during Saturday’s showdown with Wycombe Wanderers.

Currently fourth in League One, the Owls will move above Plymouth Argyle in the standings if they beat the Chairboys as Steven Schumacher’s side are not set to play until Sunday.

Capable of playing as a winger as well as a striker, Wilks will unquestionably be confident in his ability to make a difference for his side in this upcoming clash.

During his career to date, Wilks has managed to find the back of the net on 33 occasions in the third-tier whilst he also chipped in with 18 assists in 94 appearances at this level.

A stand-out performer for Hull during their successful bid for promotion in the 2020/21 campaign, Wilks will be determined to replicate this particular feat in a Wednesday shirt this season.

If he is given the nod to feature on Saturday, the forward could potentially boost his chances of featuring regularly over the course of the coming months by producing an eye-catching display against Wycombe.

Whereas Wilks is unlikely to displace Josh Windass or Michael Smith in Wednesday’s starting eleven, there is every chance that he could make a difference as a substitute in the closing stages of Saturday’s game.