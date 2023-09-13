Leeds United have had a very shaky start to the 2023-24 Championship season, but perhaps now that the transfer window has closed they can settle down and get into a promotion race in the second tier.

The Whites landed a total of nine new players across the summer window, with the latter stages being dominated by two players in Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra reportedly refusing to play for the club and were subsequently kicked out of the dressing room.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Head coach Daniel Farke has now got his house in order though and some exciting additions have been made, such as Joel Piroe from Swansea City and Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen.

Many of Leeds' squad from last season's relegation from the Premier League have stayed at Elland Road though, and Luke Ayling is one of the club's long-serving players since 2016, starting every league match so far this season.

However, the signing of Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham Hotspur has brought significant competition in through the door, and with the first game after the international break coming up against Millwall, it could now be the time for Farke to make a change in the starting 11.

Why should Daniel Farke drop Luke Ayling for Djed Spence?

It was pretty clear that Farke wanted competition for Ayling at right-back as it didn't really exist following Rasmus Kristensen's departure, and whilst Sam Byram was signed on a free transfer he is more cover for both sides of full-back.

Ayling though, despite being the captain since Liam Cooper was struck down by injury against Cardiff, is not bulletproof when it comes to his starting spot, and mistakes have started to creep into his game at Championship level when in times gone by he would be more reliable.

On the opening day of the season against Cardiff, Ayling saw Callum O'Dowda gallop into his space unchallenged for the Bluebirds' first goal, with the right-back horrendously out of position at the time.

That came off the back of a rather poor Premier League campaign for the experienced defender, and when Max Aarons was targeted by Farke it looked as though his time as a regular starting figure at Elland Road could be over.

Instead, it is Spence who has arrived from Spurs on loan, and you'd imagine that he hasn't come to play second fiddle to Ayling.

Spence was a top wing-back for Nottingham Forest two seasons ago in their promotion campaign under Steve Cooper, and whilst he has a bit more to prove in a back four, his time at Stade Rennais in that role should have added a bit more confidence to his game.

With two weeks of training under his belt for Leeds, Spence is surely ready to start now and deserves a chance against Millwall to stake his claim.

What will Djed Spence bring to Leeds United?

With Ayling, you will get normally a solid defender but someone who lacks the pace to really be a top modern day full-back in the Championship, especially at the age of 32.

Spence though is very much in the attacking mould and will look to use his pace to beat a full-back, although this could leave Leeds a little more open at the back and it will need the likes of Ethan Ampadu in midfield to cover at times.

Farke will be hoping that Spence can provide the goods from out wide with crosses to the likes of Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter, as he will have been brought in more for his capabilities in the final third rather than at the back - as strange as that sounds for a right-back.