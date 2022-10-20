Opinion: Current league position makes Blackburn Rovers’ big January decision even harder to make

When the summer transfer window closed in early September, it was to the surprise of many that Ben Brereton-Diaz remained a Blackburn Rovers player.

After his prolific 2021/22 campaign for both Rovers and Chile, it had seemed certain that the 23-year-old would depart Ewood Park in the summer, as he entered the final year of his contract, amid links with a number of other clubs.

Ultimately though, Brereton-Diaz remained where he is at Blackburn, meaning the club will likely have a big decision to make on his future when the market reopens in January.

With it already looking likely that much of that interest from elsewhere will re-emerge at the turn of the year, Rovers will seemingly have to decide whether to cash in on him midway through the season, or risk losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

That decision however, will not be made any easier, by the form of both the club and Brereton-Diaz himself, over the course of the past few months.

Having scored eight goals and provided one assist in 16 league appearances for Rovers so far this season, Brereton-Diaz has played a key role in ensuring that new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has enjoyed a promising start to life at Ewood Park.

Tuesday’s 2-0 win at home to Sunderland – in which Brereton-Diaz added another stunning goal to his collection this season – means Rovers have taken 27 points so far this season, to sit second in the current Championship standings, which only adds to their conundrum around how they respond to any January interest in the 23-year-old.

If Rovers were sat firmly in mid-table come January with little concern for either the promotion or relegation battle, then it would likely make sense to take the money for the Chile international and run at that point, rather than lose such a valuable player for free in just a few month’s time, without any chance of benefitting from that extended service.

However, the riches that proving successful in the promotion race they have currently got themselves in the picture for, would undoubtedly be worth a lot more to the club, than the sale of one player in the final few months of his contract, no matter how good that individual is.

Even so, Brereton-Diaz’s eight league goals this season make up 40% of the 20 they have scored this season, and are five more than any other individual Blackburn player.

As a result, it seems almost certain that if the club are to maintain that push for promotion throughout the whole of the campaign, they will have to keep him beyond the January, if they are to have a chance of seeing that promotion push through to the end of the season.

Indeed, that in turn could then give Rovers a chance of securing a new contract for the Chile international, who having made his fondness for the club clear, may fancy the chance of playing for them in the top-flight, opening the door to them making a bigger profit on him further down the line.

But as last season showed, there is no guarantee that simply keeping Brereton-Diaz around for the whole season will ensure Blackburn are successful with their attempts to return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, although there may be an argument that the club could look to cash in and spend on a replacement for the 23-year-old, there is no certainty whoever they bring in will be an immediate success.

That of course, is enhanced by the more restricted time there is to identify and complete the business of signing players in the mid-season window.

It seems therefore, that as the prospect of a Championship promotion push once again emerges around Ewood Park, Blackburn’s best chance of seeing that through to the end and maximising their potential financial income is to take a chance on keeping Brereton-Diaz beyond January, even if that could still end up leaving them with even less in return.