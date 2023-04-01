In two months time, Crystal Palace will know which division they are plying their trade in for the 2023-24 season, with recent form suggesting that relegation to the Championship could be a possibility.

The Eagles had a solid 2021-22 in Patrick Vieira's debut campaign in charge at Selhurst Park as they finished in 12th position in the Premier League, but 2022-23 was a lot tougher for the Frenchman.

And after a run of 11 top flight matches without a victory, Vieira lost his job despite seeing Palace sitting in mid-table in 12th position - the more concerning matter is that they are just three points above the relegation zone though in what is proving to be an exciting battle to stay in the league.

Roy Hodgson has since returned on a short-term basis until the end of the season to steady the ship in the hope that he can secure the club's Premier League status for next season, and it's likely that if or when that happens, chairman Steve Parish will look for a permanent successor for Vieira.

And that man could very well be Jon Dahl Tomasson, who ought to be a top contender after the job he has done this season at Blackburn Rovers.

Why would Jon Dahl Tomasson be a good fit for Crystal Palace?

Tomasson is only in his first season in England with Rovers, but he has showed to be an upgrade on Tony Mowbray's final season at Ewood Park.

Rovers needed a younger face with fresh ideas and ideologies to move forward, and in Tomasson they got someone that wanted to play out from the back and was willing to work under a director of football, who would sort out all the transfer and contracts and let him get on with the coaching aspect of the club.

Even when things haven't gone to plan, Tomasson has stuck to his style of play and it is now reaping rewards - Blackburn have been on a great run of form since the turn of the year and have not only been on a roll in the league, but also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Tomasson has proven to be tactically flexible as he's tried both three and four-defender formations at Ewood Park, and he has given chances to many youth players at the club - with Palace having some talented youngsters at their disposal it could be wise to bring in someone who trusts the potential stars of tomorrow.

Would Jon Dahl Tomasson leave Blackburn Rovers for Crystal Palace?

Even though he penned a three-year contract last summer, that doesn't mean the Dane is going to stay at Blackburn for that amount of time.

Should Rovers not win promotion this season and Palace come calling as a Premier League club, then that is an attractive move for Tomasson, who will surely be looking to further his career by any means possible.

Tomasson has had a taste of the UEFA Champions League as manager of Swedish outfit Malmo, but he is yet to manage in the Premier League - he played for Newcastle United in the 1990's in the top flight and now his goal will be to manage there.

He is building something exciting at Blackburn right now, but Palace would perhaps be difficult to turn down if they were to make an approach this summer.