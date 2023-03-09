Opinion: Coventry City’s summer plans for Burnley transfer agreement look well worth pursuing

Joining Coventry City on loan from Burnley in the January transfer window, it seems Luke McNally has wasted no time in making a positive impression at The CBS Arena.

The centre back has made eight appearances for the Sky Blues since joining the club, helping Mark Robins’ side to make a renewed push for the play-off places.

With the 23-year-old having produced some impressive performances during that time, it was recently reported by journalist Alan Nixon, that Coventry are keen to sign McNally permanently in the summer.

Given the circumstances surrounding those that would be involved in such a transfer, it does feel as though this deal would make perfect sense.

Late in the summer transfer window, Coventry saw one of their key central defensive figures, Dom Hyam, depart to join Blackburn Rovers, and were unable to replace him before the window closed.

That meant they spent the first half of the season short of an option at centre back, something they were able to address in the January window, with the addition of McNally.

But given he is currently only on loan from Burnley, that is a void that will be opened again in the summer, and will likely need filling.

Bringing back McNally would of course do that, with a player who already knows the club well, and could therefore hit the ground running at the CBS Arena.

Indeed, given the impact he has made since arriving at Coventry, it does seem as though this would be a popular deal all round.

Meanwhile, the fact Burnley look well set to win promotion back to the Premier League this season, currently sitting top of the table, 17 points clear of the play-offs with 11 games to go, could also play into Coventry’s hands here.

Prior to his loan move to the Sky Blues, McNally had made just two appearances in the Championship for Vincent Kompany’s side this season.

It is therefore hard to imagine he would be a regular for them in the top-flight during the 2023/24 campaign, meaning it could be best in everyone’s eyes, for him to get this move to a club where he knows he will get the regular playing time he needs for his career.

Admittedly, the suggested fee of £2million for the centre back, is not exactly a cheap one for a club in Coventry’s position.

However, it does give new owner Doug King the chance to show his commitment to the club and win over the fans, if he does pay that.

Indeed, when you also consider the potential departure of the in form Viktor Gyokeres – who enters the final 12 months of his Coventry contract this summer – should fetch the club a significant sum, that if it happens, would help the club to fund a deal for the signing of someone such as McNally.

With all that in mind, it does appear that Coventry’s desire to make McNally’s loan from Burnley permanent, is something that they ought to have the confidence to pursue once the window opens again.