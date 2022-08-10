Opinion: Coventry City’s 17-goal man could be ideal fit for Everton amid transfer links

Everton are currently negotiating a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City, according to the Daily Mail.

The Toffees are in the market for another forward addition this summer, having already added Dwight McNeil to their ranks from Burnley.

The injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin has highlighted the need for another striker in the squad, with Salomon Rondon the only other option currently available to Frank Lampard.

Gyokeres could be an ideal candidate to step into the squad as an understudy to Calvert-Lewin, who himself has grown into one of Everton’s most important players.

But given the Englishman’s injury concerns over the last year, it is evident that an adequate back-up option needs to be signed this summer.

Rondon is no longer capable of being a starting option for a team of Everton’s ambitions and the 25-year old cannot be relied upon to remain fit.

This is where the Coventry man could slot right in quite nicely.

The forward bagged 17 league goals last season as the Sky Blues earned a 12th place finish in the Championship table.

It was an impressive campaign, with the Sweden international enjoying a breakout season under Mark Robins.

Now the 24-year old should be relishing the opportunity to take the step up to the Premier League, and working alongside Calvert-Lewin could be a great opportunity to continue developing.

While he may not yet be the final package just yet, the competition that the current Everton forward would bring will only cause Gyokeres to thrive and improve even further in order to survive.

And given the absence of the striker at present, he would be able to grab the chance to go straight into Lampard’s side until the former Sheffield United player makes his return.

Gyokeres also plays to a similar profile as Calvert-Lewin so should be able to naturally move into the Everton side without much disruption to the team’s tactical plans.

The only issue for the Premier League side could come down to the valuation of the player, but it is highly unlikely that Coventry will stand in the player’s way as long as a reasonable transfer sum can be agreed.