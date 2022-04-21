Opinion: Coventry City would be an excellent destination for highly-rated Newcastle United starlet

Enjoying a strong second successive campaign back in the Championship, Coventry City will certainly be looking at the second-tier play-offs as an achievable target next time out.

Still possessing a slim chance of reaching the top-six positions in what remains of this season, Mark Robins’s side will battle until it becomes mathematically impossible.

This summer will be about ensuring that they can keep the main core of the team together, whilst assessing their options to see how they can bolster the squad to ensure another top-six fight.

One player who the Sky Blues have been linked with, who looks to be progressing at an exponential rate, is Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson.

Coventry are one of five teams that TEAMtalk has claimed have joined the race for the exciting 19-year-old, with Anderson currently on loan at Bristol Rovers.

Enjoying a very productive spell with the League Two promotion-chasers thus far, the teenager has netted six times and has provided a further three assists since his January move.

Looking at least a level above the fourth-tier, almost half of the Championship are currently monitoring his progress at the Memorial Ground.

Whilst several big hitters in the Championship are part of the half currently tracking him, Coventry certainly stands out as one of the better options at present.

Not only is the Coventry Building Society Arena somewhere where more youthful players have shone in recent years, but Mark Robins is someone who knows how to get the very best out of his forward-thinking players.

Anderson’s dribbling ability, direct nature and subsequent end-product make him an absolute nightmare to defend against, with the young midfielder almost immediately becoming an integral part of Joey Barton’s side.

Operating primarily as an attacking midfielder, Anderson has also been tasked with playing on the left wing for Bristol Rovers, proving to be just influential in wider areas.

The sheer amount of interest in Anderson is an indication of the amount of quality he possesses, and whilst the option for a permanent deal does not look likely, he is someone who could definitely thrive in the Championship next year.