Opinion: Coventry City step in right direction with Chelsea transfer agreement on the horizon

Coventry City are set to sign Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan deal, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

The Sky Blues finished 16th in their first season back in the Championship table last term, and the club’s supporters will be keen to build on some strong performances.

Mark Robins’ side certainly finished the 2020/21 campaign strongly, as they thrashed Millwall 6-1 on the final day of the season, which will have been pleasing to see for the Coventry City boss.

The Sky Blues are reportedly set to win the race to sign Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen this summer, in what could prove to be a smart bit of business by Robins’ men.

Maatsen spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with League One side Charlton Athletic, and caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Addicks.

With a Whoscored rating of 6.87, that puts the defender seventh on the list for Charlton Athletic’s ratings in the 2020/21 campaign, which makes for good reading for a player that was in his first loan spell away from Chelsea.

The Dutchman also averaged 2.5 tackles per game for Charlton, which was more than any other player in the Addicks’ side last term. With an average of two interceptions per game as well, that puts him clear of any other member of the Charlton team.

However, his efforts weren’t quite enough in that season, as they finished seventh in the League One table, narrowly missing out on a spot in the play-offs in the third tier.

Maatsen made 35 appearances in total for Nigel Adkins’ side, and will be keen to further his development at a higher level of football than League One in the near future.

Coventry City can provide him with that, and the Sky Blues could certainly benefit from additional depth in defence, as they look to improve on the 61 league goals they conceded last term.

Sam McCallum has already re-signed for the club on loan from Norwich City, but he could definitely benefit from competition for his starting spot, and Maatsen could certainly be the ideal player to even dislodge him from the starting XI in the near future for the Sky Blues.