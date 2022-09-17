Opinion: Coventry City should take this stance on Mark Robins’ position after slow start to the season

Last season was a fairly solid one for Coventry City as they built upon the season before and finished 12th in the league.

Mark Robins had his side playing some good football and based on last season, you would’ve expected to see them at least in a similar place this season whilst having the aspirations to push further up the table.

However, this season has not gone well for Coventry City so far at all and it’s probably been more disappointing than any of the fans would’ve seen coming.

With the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena being deemed unsafe and unplayable at the start of the season, the Sky Blues saw their first three home fixtures postponed.

Not only has this left them points behind others but it also means they are already looking at facing a fixture backlog later in the season.

What’s worse though is that in the six games that Coventry have played this season, they have drawn two of those and lost the remaining four.

As it stands, the Sky Blues sit at the bottom of the league with two points and a goal difference of minus two.

With that in mind, there are naturally going to be emerging questions over the future of manager Mark Robins at the club and debates of whether he is the right person to take the club forward.

We’ve already seen manager’s dismissed this season with Michael O’Neill leaving Stoke City whilst Danny Schofield lost his job at Huddersfield, the team that sit directly above Coventry with two more points.

You can see the reasoning behind these departures, especially in the case of O’Neill having made a large number of signings this summer and being backed in the transfer window.

In a normal situation, Robins would be right to come under fire for the job that Coventry have done this season but given the fact things aren’t going well off the pitch either, this feels like a rash decision that wouldn’t be beneficial for the club as it stands.

Looking at their transfer business this summer, Coventry made just a handful of new additions and haven’t recruited a single player with money, the only permanent addition Kasey Palmer on a free transfer.

That’s not to say the manager doesn’t have a good squad on his hands, the fact that Viktor Gyokeres is still at the club is a great bit of business and could be crucial.

But it does feel as though Robins is worthy of some more time to make things right. He knows his squad well and motivated many of them to a good finish in the league last season.

Furthermore, Coventry have played just one game at home this season so far and whilst it isn’t a given they’ll win at home, there is certainly an aspect of an advantage to this.

During midweek, the Sky Blues got a 2-2 draw with Luton Town showing they have the ability to compete in games and score and they could well take momentum from this.

There is no covering up that Coventry have started the season in poor form but you can’t help but feel as though off the pitch circumstances have also made it a harder job for Mark Robins and as things start to take more shape going forward, he could still have a decent season with his side this year.