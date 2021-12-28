Opinion: Coventry City should steer clear of being dragged into transfer battle for 23-year-old

After initially making an incredibly encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign, Coventry City have recently experienced a dip in form.

Since securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Bristol City in November, the Sky Blues have only managed to accumulate four points from their last five league fixtures.

Having had two of their games postponed over the Christmas period, Coventry’s inactivity has resulted in them dropping to 10th in the Championship standings.

In order for his side to remain in contention for a play-off place in the second-tier next year, it could be argued that Sky Blues manager Mark Robins may need to bolster his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a potential move to the Coventry Building Society Arena is Cameron Humphreys-Grant.

A report from the Daily Mail has suggested that Coventry are one of a host of clubs who are currently keeping tabs on the defender.

Humphreys-Grant’s deal at Zulte Waragem is set to expire next summer and thus he will be free to sign a pre-contract next month with another club.

It is understood that Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Derby County, Hearts and Hannover 96 are also weighing up the possibility of making a move for the 23-year-old.

If this report turns out to be true, it could be argued that Coventry ought to steer clear of being dragged into a potential transfer battle for Humphreys-Grant.

The defender may find it difficult to adjust to life in the Championship as he has yet to make an appearance in this division during his career.

Furthermore, Humphreys-Grant has struggled with his consistency this season as he is currently only averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.38 in the Jupiler Pro League.

When you consider that Coventry are able to call upon the services of Dominic Hyam, Michael Rose and Kyle McFadzean, they may not necessarily need to strengthen their options in this particular position.

Even if they are looking into the possibility of signing a new centre-back, the Sky Blues should be targeting an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level instead of taking a risk on Humphreys-Grant.

Providing that Robins is able to nail his transfer recruitment in the coming weeks, there is no reason why Coventry cannot go on to clinch a play-off place in 2022 as they already have some fantastic players at their disposal.