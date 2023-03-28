If you had to pick one club from the Championship that are the shrewdest when it comes to the transfer market then Coventry City would have to enter calculations based off the last few years.

Yes, there has been issues with the previous ownership group SISU when it comes to not being able to stay in the Coventry Building Society Arena for all of their time at the club amongst other things, but they did a few good things during their 15-year stint in charge.

One of those was bringing Mark Robins back to the club as manager in 2017 but they have also spent some money when they have seen fit on players to improve the squad.

You only have to look at the current squad to see that good moves were made in recent years - Callum O'Hare arrived on a free transfer from Aston Villa following an initial loan, Gus Hamer was signed for just over £1 million from PEC Zwolle, whilst Viktor Gyokeres and Ben Sheaf arrived from Brighton and Arsenal respectively for not much at all.

With a quartet that are now perhaps valued north of £45 million collectively, it just proves that the club have their eye on the ball when it comes to bringing in new talent.

However, Hamer's contract expires next summer and there's no guarantee that he will sign a new one, meaning the Sky Blues may need to cash in on the Brazilian midfielder and re-invest on a replacement.

And depending on what happens in the League One promotion race, City should perhaps look no further than Barnsley to bring in his successor in the form of Luca Connell.

Connell is a name that was touted in his teenage years as a potential star of the future when he came through the ranks at Bolton Wanderers, he was 17 years of age when he made his professional debut in January 2019 and he ended up making 12 appearances for the Trotters in the space of just a few months.

That was enough for Celtic to splash out £350,000 for his services though when Wanderers were in administration, yet he never had a chance in their first-team north of the border and instead he spent a season-and-a-half on loan with Queen's Park in the fourth and third tiers of Scottish football, which saw him score 10 times in 42 appearances.

He secured a move back to England though with Barnsley last summer on a free transfer, and he has more-than been proving that he is one of the top midfielders in the third tier with his performances under Michael Duff.

Often the sitting midfielder of a trio, Connell is never going to be among the goals as much as someone like Adam Phillips, yet he has still racked up two goals and six assists in all competitions so far this season.

He is an all-action midfielder with the energy to get about the pitch and not only is he pretty classy on the ball, taking some of Barnsley's set-pieces, but he is also not afraid to do the dirty work and put in tackles, which he has to do when sitting deepest of a trio.

Contracted to Barnsley until 2025, Connell would cost a seven-figure sum now but should Coventry cash in on Hamer, then it's something they should be able to afford.

However, it also all rests on Barnsley not coming up - the form they've been in recently you wouldn't bet against them being one of the three teams to move up to the Championship for 2023-24 and they will be in no position to need to sell, nor will Connell likely be looking elsewhere, so there are a lot of factors to consider.