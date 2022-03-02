Opinion: Coventry City should pursue permanent move for Chelsea man this summer

After helping Coventry City retain their Championship status during the previous campaign, Mark Robins has led the club to new heights this season.

The Sky Blues have managed to produce a host of impressive displays which has allowed them to emerge as legitimate contenders for a play-off spot.

Currently only three points adrift of Luton Town who occupy sixth place in the second-tier standings, Coventry will be determined to close this particular gap by picking up victories on a regular basis between now and May.

Whilst Viktor Gyokeres has managed to grab the headlines this season by providing 16 direct goal contributions for the Sky Blues at this level, his team-mate Jake Clarke-Salter has also illustrated some real signs of promise for Coventry.

Clarke-Salter arrived at the club in the same transfer window as Gyokeres as he was signed on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Having previously featured for Sunderland and Birmingham City in the Championship, it was always going to be intriguing to see how the 24-year-old would fare under the guidance of Robins.

With Coventry opting to deploy three centre-backs in all of their league fixtures this season, Clarke-Salter has managed to deliver the goods for his side in this particular system alongside the likes of Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam and Michael Rose.

During the 23 league games that he has featured in for the Sky Blues, the centre-back has won 3.7 aerial duels per match whilst he has also made 2.4 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per fixture (as per WhoScored).

Particularly impressive in Coventry’s recent victory over Barnsley, the defender helped his side keep a clean-sheet in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.30.

Providing that Clarke-Salter continues to impress during the remainder of the season, Coventry ought to look into the possibility of sealing a permanent deal for the defender.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Coventry City players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Coventry man Wesley Jobello ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No

Clarke-Salter’s current contract at Chelsea is set to expire later this year and thus he will become a free-agent if the Premier League outfit opt against offering him fresh terms.

When you consider that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is currently able to call upon the services of Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva, he may consider Clarke-Salter to be surplus to requirements.

Given that the centre-back has only ever made two appearances for Chelsea during his time at the club, a move elsewhere may turn out to be extremely beneficial for his career.

Regardless of whether Coventry achieve promotion this season, a swoop for Clarke-Salter is surely a no-brainer for the club as he will be a valuable asset to them in the future.

By reaching a sensible agreement regarding wage demands with Clarke-Salter, the Sky Blues could potentially push forward as a team with him in their side.