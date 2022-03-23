Opinion: Coventry City should look to secure fresh agreement with experienced player

Kyle McFadzean has been a regular at the heart of Coventry City’s defence this campaign.

Making 32 league appearances in Sky Blue so far, McFadzean has been a key part of a Coventry side who are still in with an outside chance of making the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

This summer though, McFadzean’s contract is due to expire, leaving Coventry with a decision to make over the 35-year-old’s future.

This article argues that that decision should be to keep the centre-back, offering him a one-year deal.

Given how regularly McFadzean has featured for Coventry this season, it seems a no-brainer for the Sky Blues to extend the defender’s stay in the Midlands.

Particularly when you take into account the following comments made by Mark Robins in December.

“I’m delighted with everyone’s form, but Kyle in particular, he’s a warrior,” Robins said prior to the new year, via CoventryLive.

“I think he’s someone who you can rely on and who looks like he’s getting better and better all the time.”

“He has certainly been one of the outstanding performers, if not the outstanding performer.”

Given that praise, surely Robins will fight to keep the 35-year-old at the club beyond his current contract.

Some may be wary to offer a 35-year-old an extended contract, but McFadzean doesn’t have as many miles on the clock as his age would suggest.

Early in his career, McFadzean ‘fell out of love‘ with football, leaving Sheffield United after making just one senior appearance, taking a break from the game.

Although after taking that break he returned to play in the non-league, it wasn’t until 2011 that McFadzean would play again professionally.

Having not had to play as many intense, physical, matches at such a young age, this may be the reason McFadzean is continuing to thrive at 35, and could also mean he may have a bit more longevity than the average 35-year-old player.

If that is the case, his age should be no stumbling block in the Sky Blues’ decision making this summer.

With that being said, then, Coventry City should certainly look to extend the centre-back’s stay in the West Midlands.

At 35, McFadzean has shown he still has plenty to offer, and there is very little risk associated with offering him a one-year extension.

If Mark Robins words are anything to go by, this is certainly one to keep an eye on this summer.