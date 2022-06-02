Opinion: Coventry City should keep hold of 23-year-old this summer despite interest from Middlesbrough and Fulham

Viktor Gyokeres has been a standout player for Coventry City this season, scoring 17 goals and notching five assists in 45 appearances this season.

At 23 years old, the forward still has plenty of time to develop his game further and as a result, it comes as no surprise that the player has attracted interest.

Football League World understands that Middlesbrough are one of the teams interested in a move for the player, with Fulham also monitoring the Swede.

With Gyokeres under contract with the Sky Blues, any side keen on acquiring his services would need to fork out a fee, which could make the option to let him go a somewhat tempting one for Mark Robins as it brings money into the side that can be re-invested.

However, with the Coventry boss aiming a push for promotion next year, you have to consider whether this would be the best move from the club and if their goals could be achievable, not just without him in the side, but to a club like Middlesbrough – who will likely be promotion rivals at the top end of the table next season.

If Gyokeres were to leave the Sky Blues this summer, he is without a doubt someone that would need replacing in the side, and even with a decent fee in the bank from the sale of him, it seems unlikely that the Sky Blues would be able to get someone of a similar standard in the door.

Not only that, but Coventry are under no pressure to sell their player this summer either.

The 23-year-old’s contract doesn’t expire until 2024, so it’s not a case of having to sell him now to get any compensation for him – and if he further develops his game next season or has a big part to play in a promotion push with Coventry, his value would increase.

You can see why it might be tempting to take a bid that comes in for the player this season, however if the Sky Blues are serious about their push for promotion to the Premier League next season, Gyokeres is a player who they need to have in the side helping their efforts.

Furthermore, if they were to allow the sale of the player to Middlesbrough it would directly affect their chances by giving Chris Wilder’s team a massive boost as it’s clear the forward will have a large impact on whatever side he plays in next season.