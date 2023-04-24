Preston North End loanee Tom Cannon is turning heads with his performances and goals, scoring eight goals in 19 competitive appearances for the Lilywhites.

Proving to be an excellent replacement for Cameron Archer, the 20-year-old will certainly be wanted by a considerable number of clubs during the summer transfer window if he can maintain his current form.

Stepping up at big times, with his goal against Blackpool killing that game and his brace against Queens Park Rangers allowing the Lancashire outfit to take three points away from the English capital, he is proving to be a real asset in the Championship.

If Everton are relegated, they would be wise to keep hold of him but if the Toffees remain in the Premier League and aren't going to utilise him very much, they will surely want him to go out on loan again.

Swansea City and Preston North End's interest

Yesterday morning, Alan Nixon revealed that both Preston and Swansea are interested in striking a deal for the 20-year-old this summer, with the latter even potentially making a cash bid for him if Joel Piroe departs South Wales.

A move for Cannon would make sense for both sides considering Michael Obafemi is reportedly set to join Burnley from the Swans and the Lilywhites will lose the Irishman, Liam Delap and Troy Parrott at the end of the season.

It's currently unclear which club Cannon would prefer to move to but he won't need to make a decision on his future until the summer and by that point, more teams could have joined the race.

Coventry City are one team that should certainly be looking to recruit him if they remain in the Championship.

Why Coventry City?

Already accustomed to playing in a back-five system at Deepdale, it shouldn't take him too long to adapt to life at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

That should allow him to hit the ground running from the very start of the season, something that could be crucial if they want to aim for promotion again.

The Sky Blues also play two up top at times like they did against Reading at the weekend and with Cannon being used to having a forward partner at Preston, he would probably feel more comfortable operating in a partnership rather than up top on his own.

And having two up front could help the Sky Blues to retain their attacking threat if Viktor Gyokeres leaves in the summer.

Matty Godden can be a prolific goalscorer when fit and in top form and Cannon could be another reliable scorer if he made the switch to the Midlands, so those two could fill the void that Gyokeres would create with his departure.

The Everton man shouldn't cost too much to bring in either if Coventry are able to strike a loan deal, allowing Doug King to invest in other positions.

Whether they can come out on top in this race remains to be seen - but the forward certainly has the ingredients to be a good fit in the Midlands and should be placed on their shortlist going into the summer.