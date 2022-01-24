Opinion: Coventry City should enquire about 24-year-old’s availability to bolster attacking depth this month

Coventry City’s attacking threat has diminished considerably since their bulldozing start to the Championship campaign.

The Sky Blues have become more and more reliant on a solid defensive base to grab a foothold in games, where they were blowing teams away in the opening stretch of the season.

Callum O’Hare is their attacking inspiration and is one of the most exciting players in the second tier, however, he cannot do it all and if Coventry were able to bring someone in this month to take a share of the creative burden, they could see an upturn in form to re-ignite their play-off push.

Someone who has bags of experience in the EFL and is currently out of favour at their parent club is Norwich City’s Kieran Dowell.

The former England youth international has managed just four starts in the Premier League this term which is very limited opportunities for a player who has showed so much promise in the Championship in recent years.

The Everton youth product has scored 21 goals in 100 appearances in the second tier, and could compliment O’Hare’s game very well as for all his strengths his goal return is very underwhelming.

Mark Robins typically likes to deploy two players behind a main frontman and Dowell would slot into that ideology seamlessly.

The 24-year-old played a key role in Wigan Athletic’s resurgence in 2019/20 where they capped an outstanding second half of the season despite being relegated after suffering a points deduction due to going into administration.

Matty Godden has filled the goalscoring void left behind due to Viktor Gyokeres’ drop-off in form, but there has also been a decrease in the team’s chance creation numbers, the threat that Dowell possesses in the final third would go some way towards addressing that.

Coventry are still in an excellent position with games in hand on the vast majority of teams around them, another couple of shrewd additions in key areas this month could make a huge difference to get them back on an upward curve.

Dowell has experienced promotion races in the second tier before and provides the versatility and skill to contribute heavily at the CBS Arena in the coming months, if a deal is possible for the player.