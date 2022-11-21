Opinion: Coventry City need to hold defiant stance when it comes to O’Hare, Gyokeres and Hamer in January

After a difficult start to the Championship campaign, Coventry City have positioned themselves well for what remains of the season.

Despite putting in some strong performances during the opening stages of the season, the Sky Blues struggled to pick up points, and when combined with the fact that a number of their games had to be rescheduled because of issues with the pitch, the situation was not looking very good in September.

However, they now sit two points outside of the play-off positions, and if they were to win their two games in hand on most, they would occupy a play-off spot.

After spending a lot of time in and around the play-off race last time out, the Sky Blues will be striving to secure a top-six spot this time around.

This is a very achievable target with the personnel that Mark Robins currently has at his disposal, however, transfer interest in some of his players may act as somewhat of a stumbling block.

Burnley have reignited their interest in Callum O’Hare, whilst Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer are another two individuals who may attract interest as the January transfer window edges closer to opening.

Keeping these three players will be vital for Coventry if they are to mount a push for the top six as the rest of this campaign plays out.

O’Hare, who has spent the majority of the campaign out injured thus far, has displayed excellent levels of performance since returning to the side, whilst Hamer’s ability to dictate play makes him another vital component.

As for Gyokeres, it is not too outlandish to claim that he has been the division’s best striker thus far, and given that he is still 24, it would be no surprise if Premier League interest was to surface.

Of course, competing at the top end of the league is achievable if they were to lose one of the three when January comes around, but if all remain, their confidence levels will soar at the end of January.

It would also represent a big statement from the club if they were to reject offers for any of the aforementioned trio.