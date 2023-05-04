If there's one player that perhaps half of the Premier League is going to be after this summer - circumstances depending - then it is Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker has quite simply been a revelation for the Sky Blues since his January 2021 loan move was turned into a permanent one from Brighton & Hove Albion the following summer, but they could now be about to lose him in the coming months.

Goalscorers are always the most sought-after individuals and Gyokeres has been prolific for Coventry, netting 38 league goals in the past two seasons and he will be playing in the Championship play-offs soon if Coventry get a point away at Middlesbrough on Monday.

Should Mark Robins not be able to lead Coventry into the Premier League though by the end of May, the chances of losing Gyokeres this summer are inevitable, with a whole host of clubs lining up for his services.

The latest outfit to enter the race, according to Football Insider, are newly-crowned Championship champions Burnley, who made enquiries before the January transfer window about the 24-year-old but were ultimately priced out of a move.

Vincent Kompany wants to bolster his strike-force further after promotion and sees Gyokeres as the ideal man to lead the line at Turf Moor - and for Coventry it could be a good thing that Burnley are interested as they will no doubt be keen on one of their players in the form of Luke McNally.

Why should Coventry City be in for Luke McNally?

There's every reason for the Sky Blues to be in for McNally this summer - after all they've had a taster of him in the second half of the current campaign after taking him on loan from the Clarets.

Having joined Burnley from Oxford United for a seven-figure fee back in the summer, McNally was not getting game-time under Kompany, so was sent to the CBS Arena in search of regular minutes.

There was plenty of competition for places when he arrived, but he immediately established himself as a central part of Mark Robins' defence and has played every single minute of 18 matches that he's played in.

Losing just twice since McNally arrived, perhaps it isn't a coincidence that their form has been fantastic since he joined on loan, with eight clean sheets kept in that time as well.

Therefore, it would be a no-brainer if Coventry stay down to try and strike a deal for McNally - and if they don't get promoted then they're in the perfect position to try and make their move with the Gyokeres interest from East Lancashire.

What is Luke McNally's contract situation at Burnley?

With the contract of Gyokeres expiring in the summer of 2024, this summer will be the last chance for Coventry to recoup a significant fee for their super Swede.

McNally is on more of a long-term deal at Burnley however, having signed a four-year deal last year, meaning he is contracted at Turf Moor until 2026.

With Burnley since signing two new centre-backs in January though, it's unlikely that he will get game-time anytime soon there, especially with the step up in division, so if they want Gyokeres badly enough then they would surely be willing to accept a part-exchange deal with McNally included.

You could argue that McNally's value has increased in the past 12 months, so if Coventry were willing to accept a fee of around £12.5 million for Gyokeres with McNally going the other way as well, then you'd imagine all parties would be delighted.

What could complicate things however is other clubs in for Gyokeres - there may be other teams with more clout than Burnley who can offer him more of a significant salary increase to what he is currently on, but he would surely be guaranteed to be the leading man at Turf Moor as opposed to other places where he'd have a fight on his hands.

It's worth a go though for Coventry, who have nothing to lose if they don't win promotion by trying to get McNally in exchange for a heap of cash and their prized asset.