Opinion: Coventry City may have just secured one of the most underrated signings of the transfer window

Coventry City achieved a very promising 12th placed finish in the Championship in 2021/22 after being tipped for relegation by many.

The Sky Blues flirted with the top six for the majority of the campaign but did not quite have the staying power in the chasing pack.

Mark Robins has produced one of the best managerial jobs the EFL has seen in the last few years and will be confident of achieving progression again with the exciting squad at his disposal.

Coventry’s first summer signing, and only so far, is Kasey Palmer from Bristol City, after a difficult couple of seasons for the Jamaica international.

The 25-year-old is arguably one of the most technically gifted attacking midfielders in the second tier, and his playing time was drastically cut at Ashton Gate, due to a breakdown in relations with Nigel Pearson.

Dedication does seem like a stumbling block for Palmer in realising his potential in English football, and the former Chelsea man will need to be fully motivated to succeed at the CBS Arena.

Robins has an excellent record at developing younger players, and his flexible system, that can make room for more than one player in the number ten role, could suit Palmer down to the ground.

A fully firing Palmer, alongside Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres, with wing backs bombing forward from either side, would be a lot to contend with for the majority of Championship opposition and the 25-year-old could be the most underrated signing in this summer transfer window.

Due to having a very quiet 2021/22 campaign, Palmer has slipped under the radar, and expectations on his performance levels will have decreased.

This is a good position for Palmer to be in, and fits into the underdog mentality instilled at the CBS Arena quite well.

Surrounded by other dynamic attacking players, in a fluid attacking contingent, compared to the rigidity of that of Bristol City, may enable Palmer to express himself in the final third, and return to the levels that he has shown in the past, most memorably in helping Huddersfield Town win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2016/17.