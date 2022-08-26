Opinion: Could signing of 29-year-old help thrust Hull City into the play-offs?

Friday saw Hull City announce the signing of 29-year-old full-back Cyrus Christie on a free transfer, with the Irish international a veteran at this level.

He is flourishing in this part of his career and clearly is in his prime, having boasted at least 5 assists in his last two campaigns at Nottingham Forest and Swansea.

But even before then, Christie was a top Championship defender, having reached the play-offs with his teams an impressive three times, once tasting promotion with Fulham.

A Premier League season in 2018-19 followed that in which he made 28 appearances for The Whites, racking up 30 caps for Ireland all along the way.

He has jumped around the Championship throughout his career and commanded almost £6m in transfer fees for Derby, Middlesbrough and Fulham in his early-to-mid twenties, but since then Christie has been loaned out to various clubs with his contract eventually being allowed to expire, likely because of Fulham’s two returns to the Premier League necessitating squad turnover on each occasion.

Now, though, it appears he has found a more permanent home once again having penned a two-year deal with the option of a third at Hull.

He joins fellow former Fulham player Jean-Michael Seri as a stellar summer arrival for The Tigers, as they aim to revitalise the squad and push for promotion thanks to serious financial backing from Turkish owner Acun Ilicali.

Christie may have lacked a pre-season due to being an unattached free agent through the summer, but Birmingham Mail reported in June that the full-back had been training with Birmingham City through the summer, so he may well be more match sharp than some were expecting.

As he was signed before midday on Friday, he is technically eligible to come in and start for Hull against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

It is odd that Swansea, Christie’s previous club who he joined on a loan move from Fulham last season, didn’t go in for the free agent after a positive spell for the Swans including a goal against South Wales rivals Cardiff City last season.

The explanation is likely to be financial, with Swansea having struggled economically and Christie likely to have been tempted by a good contract offer from cash-flush Hull.

The rock-solid Christie will now join up with a defence featuring the highly-rated Callum Elder, a centre-back who last year tasted promotion in Tobias Figueiredo and the man rated by WhoScored as the second-best player in the Championship, Matt Ingram, between the sticks.

Combine all this with current league top scorer Óscar Estupiñán and some real quality behind him in Ozan Tufan, and Hull now look a dangerous prospect.

With Christie you know exactly what you’re getting, and with all the turnover in the squad Hull could certainly use a consistently reliable performer. It might just put them in the playoffs this year.