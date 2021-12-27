Opinion: Chris Wilder should be looking to sanction departure for rarely-seen Middlesbrough man

When Middlesbrough decided to replace Neil Warnock with Chris Wilder last month, it was a relatively risky move by the club as there was no guarantee that their current crop of players would have been able to adapt to life under the guidance of their new manager.

However, this particular gamble is starting to pay off as Boro have already produced some incredibly impressive displays with Wilder at the helm.

Recent victories over Huddersfield Town, Swansea City, AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest has allowed Middlesbrough to climb into the play-off places in the Championship.

Whilst Wilder will be keen to bring some players to the Riverside Stadium next month, he may also be willing to part ways with some individuals who have failed to make an impact at this level for Boro.

One of the players who the Middlesbrough boss should be looking to part ways with in January is goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic.

Signed by Middlesbrough last year, Stojanovic would have been hoping to establish himself as a key player for the club during the second-half of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the 28-year-old only made eight appearances for Boro as he shared responsibility for this particular position with Aynsley Pears.

After falling behind Marcus Bettinelli in the pecking order at Boro during the previous campaign, Stojanovic was loaned out to FC St. Pauli earlier this year and went on to feature on 19 occasions for the club in the 2.Bundesliga.

Since making his return to the Championship outfit, the keeper has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the presence of Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels.

1 of 30 How many league goals did Alvaro Negredo score in 16/17? 7 8 9 10

Yet to play a senior game for Middlesbrough this season, Stojanovic has only been included in the club’s match-day squad for three of their league fixtures.

When you consider that it is extremely unlikely that the shot-stopper will be handed the opportunity to prove his worth in the coming months, it could be argued that Wilder ought to consider selling him if he attracts suitors in January.

Stojanovic’s current deal runs until 2023 and thus Boro may be able to secure a reasonable amount of money for him which could be used to reinvest in their squad.

For Stojanovic’s sake, a permanent departure from Middlesbrough may be exactly what he needs as his development has stalled recently due to a lack of game-time.

By joining a team who are willing to play him on a regular basis, the keeper could get his career back on track following a tough spell with Boro.