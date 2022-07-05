Opinion: Cheltenham Town should set sights on Luton Town attacker if Alfie May departs this summer

Re-adapting to League One football excellently last season, Cheltenham Town will be eager to continue their progression by following up the 2021/22 campaign with another strong year.

The Robins, who slightly tailed off at the end of last season, eventually finished in 15th place and were five points shy of finishing inside the top half.

With sights likely to be set on the top 12 when the new seasons begins in late July, it will be interesting to see what happens up until then.

Seeing integral first-teamers in the likes of Callum Wright, Kion Etete and Mattie Pollock heading back to their parent clubs, the future of Alfie May is also to be decided.

The aforementioned trio all enjoyed productive spells with the Gloucestershire club last time out and it will be no surprise if they are all plying their trade in the Championship.

May is also someone who could be playing his football in the second-tier next season, with it surfacing in April that a whole host of Championship and League One clubs were monitoring his progress.

Should a deal come to fruition, then it will be interesting to see how the Robins react.

Already adding quality in the likes of Daniel Adshead and Dan N’Lundulu, the Robins will be striving to continue improving the squad under Wade Elliott’s stewardship.

One player who they could look to add to the squad is versatile attacking option Admiral Muskwe, who is looking increasingly likely to depart on loan this summer.

The Hatters have four strikers ahead of the former Leicester City attacker as things stand, with Nathan Jones’ side seemingly pushing for another forward in Carlton Morris.

Proving to be somewhat of a versatile option, Muskwe was also deployed in a number 10 role for the Hatters last season, and similarly, there appears to be a whole host of players who are currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

A powerful and athletic option for the robins to consider, Muskwe displayed glimpses of excellence last season, however, his season was hindered by injuries and the African Cup of Nations.

Luton’s business during this summer would suggest that they could be considering temporarily parting company with Muskwe, something that could help him to return and push for more consistent football.