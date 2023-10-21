Highlights Reading faced restrictions in the summer transfer window but still managed to rebuild the squad under Mark Bowen's commendable efforts.

The Royals' transfer business is criticized for lacking experience, but young players like Michael Craig and Tivonge Rushesha deserve more playing time.

Ben Elliott, a former highly-rated player at Chelsea, hasn't been given sufficient opportunity to prove his worth at Reading, potentially affecting a future sell-on clause.

Reading managed to enjoy a reasonably productive transfer window in the summer despite the restrictions they were under.

Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen was partly responsible for putting this squad together - and should be commended for his efforts considering the difficulties they faced.

At different points during the summer, they weren't allowed to sign any players at all because of unpaid bills, so the fact Bowen managed to rebuild the squad is a big achievement.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

The one criticism that can be made about the Royals' transfer business is the fact they perhaps lack a bit of experience at the moment, with several young faces arriving at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Although many supporters were excited by the energy and passion of the younger players, experienced first-teamers are required in the Berkshire outfit's current situation, with the club in the League One relegation at the time of writing.

However, plenty of the youngsters can be commended for their efforts so far and there are a few of them who clearly deserve more playing time.

Michael Craig and Tivonge Rushesha have done a fine job in cup competitions but haven't been given a real chance to prove their worth in the middle of the park during league matches.

Ben Elliott is another player who clearly deserves an opportunity to play more than he has done - and could blossom if given plenty of game time to prove his worth.

How often has Ben Elliott played for Reading this season?

At 20, Elliott may not be expecting to start every week, but he has represented Cameroon at a senior international level and is talented enough to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Royals.

Although he has had some starting opportunities, many supporters are calling for him to be in the XI every match.

Starting in three of his eight league appearances - and being taken off at half-time against Blackpool back in September - he hasn't had a sufficient opportunity to prove his worth yet.

Against Exeter City in the EFL Trophy, he showed exactly what he could do when given a chance to thrive, recording a goal and an assist at St James' Park and being an integral figure in his side's 9-0 away win in Devon.

Why might Chelsea be upset with Reading because of Ben Elliott?

The Cameroon international was previously a highly-rated player at Stamford Bridge, but injuries disrupted his development and the Premier League giants sanctioned a permanent exit.

But it seems as though the League One side didn't pay a fee for him due to their transfer restrictions, so it's likely that a hefty sell-on clause would have been included.

A report from the Evening Standard back in July stated that the Blues weren't looking for a big fee, but did want a sizeable sell-on included, and it wouldn't be a surprise if one was inserted into this deal with the Royals.

Because Ruben Selles' side aren't playing him much at the moment, they can only sell him for a limited amount if an offer did come in and if Mauricio Pochettino's side do have a big sell-on clause, they won't be happy that the Royals haven't played him much.

He has the potential to be sold for a big amount in the future and although the money raised from his possible sale may not make too much difference to a club the size of Chelsea's, every little helps for them as they look to abide by financial fair play rules after spending big under Todd Boehly.