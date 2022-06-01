Opinion: Chelsea and Huddersfield Town should be on the same page when it comes to fresh transfer agreement

Huddersfield Town came out of the 2021/22 campaign with credit across the board, despite Wembley heartbreak at the hands of Nottingham Forest and VAR in Sunday’s play-off final.

The club got so much right across the season, whether that was ticket sales, backing Carlos Corberan or wider recruitment.

One thing that will stand out to outsiders, though, is their handling of Levi Colwill on loan from Chelsea. Colwill hadn’t played a minute of senior football before moving to Huddersfield, yet the 19-year-old departs an England U21 international and primed for the top-flight.

The John Smith’s Stadium has been a hotbed for young talent over the years: Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah and Emile Smith Rowe are just three high-profile names to pass through the doors since relegation from the Premier League in 2019.

Another is Tino Anjorin, albeit with little success.

Anjorin was signed by Huddersfield in January, in a bid to tee Corberan’s squad up for that final push for play-off football. A place in the top-six was achieved, yet Anjorin struggled to make an impact after Chelsea gave his move to West Yorkshire the green light.

Despite that, there’s a case to argue that Anjorin should be a player Huddersfield look to re-sign and also that Chelsea should be looking at Huddersfield as the perfect place for the 20-year-old to develop.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Huddersfield Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2021/22? 3rd 4th 5th 6th

In terms of Huddersfield, they could lose Lewis O’Brien’s dynamism in the final third, which is undoubtedly an area of the pitch where they need to improve.

Yes, they found goals easy to come by in 2021/22, yet that was largely thanks to the quality of Sorba Thomas and Danel Sinani through set-pieces. They carried a threat in open play but there’s room for improvement, underlined by the fact they failed to have a shot on target in the play-off final. Anjorin was a spectator at Wembley and an unused substitute on Corberan’s bench.

Anjorin’s only goal for Huddersfield came in the 2-0 win over Coventry City in the form of a penalty, yet that day he showed what he can do in the final third with one chance created, six attempted dribbles and winning five of his nine offensive duels (Wyscout), as well as having a couple of touches in the penalty area.

Ultimately, Corberan preferred other tried and trusted methods throughout the play-offs.

Chelsea will weigh up their options with Anjorin, but you’ve still got to believe they trust Huddersfield, and particularly Corberan, to get it right with the forward. Colwill’s loan has given them that reputation Chelsea simply cannot ignore.

Corberan might not have used Anjorin over the course of the play-offs but he’s proved to be a head coach that brings the best out of players after they’ve adapted to what he’s asking of them.

Thomas, for example, had a slow six months when he first arrived from Boreham Wood before bursting onto the scene and becoming Huddersfield’s assist king in 2021/22. Ollie Turton had a tough six months after arriving from Blackpool before becoming dependable at right-back. Even senior players like Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes took time to overcome injuries and finally adapt to what Corberan was asking. Duane Holmes is another case Huddersfield can put forward.

Anjorin was a young player, carrying an injury and moving a long way up the country into a demanding environment when he arrived. That experience will have served him well and the belief should be that if he does return, he will be able to seize that opportunity to become a mainstay, as Colwill did from the start of his initial loan.

Who knows, if he does, it might be that Huddersfield add that all important string to their bow and go one step further in another 12 months.