Opinion: Chelsea 36-year-old should be first choice replacement if Mick Beale departs QPR for Rangers

The sacking of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst at Rangers has put some jeopardy over Mick Beale’s position as Queens Park Rangers manager.

Beale showed a great deal of loyalty only a couple of months back in rejecting a move to Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, to remain focused on taking the West Londoners back to the top-flight.

However, looking at the size of the Gers as a club, and his pre-existing relationships there, having been Steven Gerrard’s assistant in Glasgow, Beale’s head may turn where it did not for Wolves.

It was a fairly controversial move to get rid of Mark Warburton after an impressive campaign with QPR last season.

The Rs were competing in and around the automatic promotion picture for a large portion of the season until they slid out of the play-offs and towards mid table in the end.

Pursuing fresh ideas came in the form of the bold appointment of Beale, and it feels likely that Les Ferdinand and the other decision makers at the club will look to emulate the style of the Beale hire should they need to replace him after a short but successful reign.

Chelsea and Belgium first team coach Anthony Barry fits that bill.

There may be complications around bringing in the 36-year-old in the next few weeks due to his commitments at the World Cup with the Belgian national team.

Which could in turn, see the R’s lose ground on the second tier clubs around them, due to a preparation disadvantage ahead of the Championship‘s resumption.

However, Barry would be the best long term Beale replacement, given his coaching background and the make-up of the squad at Loftus Road.

Being an attractive loan destination for the big six Premier League clubs, is a sustainable way to gain an edge on other sides in your EFL division, and that attractiveness can be elevated by the manager in the dugout.

Barry may arguably have better contacts than Beale towards the top end of the Premier League, and that would stand QPR in good stead long term, should promotion not be achieved this season.

There are only four players in QPR’s squad over the age of 27, having worked very hard to improve their recruitment strategies in the last few seasons, and bringing in someone with a good track record of improving players on the training ground would only increase the R’s chances of returning to the top-flight.

The potential is already in place in the squad to kick on towards promotion, and Barry could be the manager to unlock it in the second half of the season, if Beale moves on.