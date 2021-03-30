Opinion: Charlton should take advantage of their current position to secure striker’s long-term services this summer

For Charlton Athletic, there is still much to be decided between now and the end of the season.

Sitting ninth in the League One table, but just one point adrift of the top-six, there is still the possibility that the Addicks could be playing Championship football once again next season.

As a result, that uncertainty over exactly what division they will be playing in next season, will make it hard for Charlton to plan for the summer transfer window, since they do not know what level of player they will need to bring in, or what budget they might have to work with.

However, it seems as though there is one player who is already at the club, who Charlton ought to be making plans to secure a deal keep around at The Valley, beyond the end of the current campaign.

Since joining Charlton on loan from Preston North End back in the January transfer window, Jayden Stockley has certainly made an impressive impact at The Valley.

With five goals in 13 league appearances for the club, the striker has immediately established himself as about as reliable a goal threat as the Addicks have, and it does seem as though it would make sense for Charlton to pursue a permanent signing as a result both of that, and other circumstances around the striker, and the club.

Can you get 18/18 on this Charlton shirt sponsor quiz?

1 of 18 Who was Charlton Athletic's shirt sponsor for the 1982/83 season? The Woolwich FADS Sunley Viglen

Given Stockley’s contract with parent club Preston is set to expire at the end of next season, this summer could be the Championship club’s last chance to receive a fee for him, and considering he has fallen down the pecking enough at Deepdale for him to be allowed out on loan, they may well be willing to do that.

As a result, this is a signing that could be affordable for Charlton, which could certainly be useful amid the financial challenges of this year, and could well be necessary for the Addicks.

Indeed, considering Charlton’s current top scorer, Chuks Aneke, is out of contract at the end of the season, could therefore be a man in demand given a free agent who knows where the net is will be appealing for plenty of other clubs in the current climate, a permanent move for Stockley could be important for the Addicks if they need to find cover upfront.

It is also worth noting that Stockley, despite never getting a great deal of game time with Preston, did show flashes of his potential to make an impact at Championship level with his physicality a particular asset – something which has continued during his time at The Valley – and he would no doubt be determined to prove he can do that on a regular basis in the second-tier.

With that in mind, it could certainly be argued that Stockley could prove a useful outlet for Charlton next season, even if they do get promoted.

Add to that the fact that Stockley himself appears more than happy with what he has done at Charlton, and would seemingly be unwilling to rule out a permanent move at this stage, and it does seem as though the foundations are there to make the striker’s move to The Valley a longer term one.

Given the current situation, you feel that is something that Charlton should surely be looking to take advantage of.