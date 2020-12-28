Opinion: Charlton should reignite interest in Liverpool man in January

Charlton Athletic look as though they could be hamstrung by the League One salary cap in January, with Steve Gallen indicating in November that it would limit their spending.

The issue that Lee Bowyer faces is that the first half of the season has outlined that he needs more reinforcements to help his side’s promotion push and with that in mind, the Addicks should be reigniting their interest in Liverpool forward Liam Millar.

Despite a number of new arrivals in the summer, Charlton have yet to find a reliable replacement for Lyle Taylor – or even Macauley Bonne for that matter.

The jury is still out on whether the likes of Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington can fire them back to the Championship, so adding a young and hungry forward like Millar looks a wise move.

He seems to be a player that the Addicks like, with reports ahead of the October transfer deadline indicating they were battling the likes of Sunderland and Millwall for him.

The 21-year-old stayed at Liverpool in the summer but the Anfield outfit may be open to sending him out on loan again in January, with League One and the regular opportunities he is likely to get at that level looking a good fit.

The Canadian forward has shown glimpses of his quality in previous loan spells at Scottish side Kilmarnock but he’s yet to really establish himself as a goalscorer in senior football.

He’s not struggled to find the net for Liverpool U23s this term, scoring five times in 14 games, and could be a really interesting addition to Bowyer’s current armoury.

We’ve seen Anfield loanees have a huge impact at EFL clubs in recent years – such as Harvey Elliott at Blackburn Rovers and Harry Wilson at Derby County – and by signing Millar until the end of the season, Charlton could give themselves a fantastic chance of being the next on that list.

What should make such a deal particularly appealing for the Addicks is that they might be able to do it despite the League One salary cap by negotiating for Liverpool to cover a significant chunk of the 21-year-old’s wages.

That would hardly be a unique or surprising deal and could be just the boost Bowyer’s men need as they push for promotion.