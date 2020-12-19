Opinion: Charlton should look to secure permanent deal for star loanee

In the midst of years of turmoil, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for Charlton Athletic.

The recent takeover of Thomas Sandgaard has brought some much-needed stability to The Valley, with the Denmark-born businessman investing critical finances into the club.

And following his arrival some experienced figures arrived in the form of Ben Watson and Chris Gunter, to add to promising young talents already at the club like Alfie Doughty and Albie Morgan.

The Addicks currently sit in 7th place in Sky Bet League One, coming off the back of a 5-2 demolition job of AFC Wimbledon last time out.

On paper their squad is one of the best in the league, and you’d expect them to make a major play for automatic promotion come the end of the season.

Charlton have used the loan market to good effect, with five players arriving in the last transfer window until the end of the season.

And with Sandgaard’s money now in the club, Charlton should really try to convert one of those temporary deals into a permanent one.

That being Akin Famewo, the 22-year-old centre back who joined from Norwich City back in September.

Famewo has been an ever-present when he’s been fit, although he has suffered from two niggles already this season.

A hamstring injury forced him out of four matches in November, and he has now picked up an ankle injury which is set to rule Famewo out for the best part of two months.

Famewo had formed a solid partnership with fellow new arrival Ryan Inniss at the back for Charlton, but now both are on the sidelines, with Lee Bowyer now opting for an experienced pairing in Jason Pearce and Darren Pratley.

The injury that Famewo has suffered is a big blow, but it isn’t one that should prevent them from not asking the question of a permanent switch.

He’s made just one appearance for Norwich’s first team since joining the Canaries from Luton Town in 2019, and that was in their final Premier League match of last season against Manchester City, where he joined the action for just one solitary minute.

His path to regular football with Norwich may be blocked for the foreseeable future due the strength in depth they have at centre back, with Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Ben Gibson all top Championship players.

So if Charlton do ask the question of a permanent transfer in January, it may be one that Norwich – and Famewo himself – consider.