Charlton Athletic may still have the widely unpopular Thomas Sandgaard as owner for the time being, but it is not going to stop them making moves in the transfer market as Joshua Friedman and his consortium prepare to take over the club.

Friedman, a businessman and hedge fund manager, whose group includes Gabriel Brener - former owner of MLS franchise Houston Dynamo - and the eccentric ex-Sunderland part owner Charlie Methvren, is expected to take charge at The Valley in a month or perhaps longer once he passes the EFL's Owners and Directors Test.

And even though there's set to be a change in the board room, Dean Holden's squad is set to be strengthened before that is completed as bids are already in for players.

Prolific Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May could sign for the Addicks after an offer was accepted but there will also be other irons in the fire to bolster a squad that currently looks thin on the ground.

Loan deals played a significant part of last season with their star man being Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and whilst it's unlikely that he will be heading back to the Addicks, one player that could be a more realistic addition is Steven Sessegnon.

Charlton loaned Sessegnon in from Fulham and now he's been released by the Cottagers, it would make perfect sense for Holden to try and bring him in on a permanent deal.

How did Steven Sessegnon perform for Charlton in 2022-23?

After previous loan spells at Bristol City in the Championship and Plymouth Argyle in League One, Fulham decided to move Sessegnon closer to home for the 2022-23 season with the Addicks.

Sessegnon played 38 times in all competitions and despite his stronger foot being his right, the 23-year-old has proven to be highly versatile in his career so far and has played in a number of positions - including at left-back.

That is where he found his home at The Valley with Mandela Egbo and Sean Clare covering the right-hand side, with Sessegnon notching two goals and another two assists to his name over the course of the campaign.

Why should Charlton sign Steven Sessegnon?

At the age of 23, Sessegnon will probably only get better with regular first-team football and there was a reason as to why he played 14 times in the Championship for Fulham in the 2019-20 season - he's talented.

There's still time for him to make it in the Championship and Charlton fans were very happy with him on a performance basis last season, so it would make sense to head back to a club that he gained a lot of experience at and it would be mutually beneficial as there's clearly no shortage of money at The Valley.

Charlton don't have any left-back options in their squad for next season right now as well, so it has to be considered a priority position for the Addicks before pre-season begins.

And with Sessegnon right there and available, it's an absolute no-brainer to make the approach for his services.