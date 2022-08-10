Opinion: Charlton Athletic should target 37-year-old to address impending absence

Joe Wollacott has made an excellent start to life as Charlton Athletic‘s first choice goalkeeper, having arrived on a free in the summer.

The 25-year-old impressed under Ben Garner for Swindon Town last season, and has started as he means to go on for the Addicks, playing a key role in the club’s Carabao Cup first round penalty shoot-out victory over Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer was sent out on loan to Gillingham ahead of the 2022/23 season, but has suffered a serious shoulder injury that could see him struggle to return to senior action before the turn of the year.

Craig MacGillivray is second choice for the Addicks this term, despite being one of the first names on the team sheet when available last season, and the Scotsman will be considering an exit before the end of the window, with his chances of displacing Wollacott looking very slim.

If the former Portsmouth man does depart, then the Addicks are left with a dilemma as far who should be backup to Wollacott with Maynard-Brewer injured.

Nathan Harness, 22, is capable of being in and around matchday squads, but relying on him to step in for Wollacott, when he is at the World Cup with Ghana this winter would be very naive.

Therefore, should MacGillivray depart, Charlton should be on the look-out for another glovesman.

It would not need to be a long term signing with Maynard-Brewer perfectly capable of being second choice at League One level, and therefore the free agent market may appeal to the club.

Rob Elliot and David Martin are unattached at the moment, but neither have seen regular action in the last three seasons and therefore Keiren Westwood could be a decent option.

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Steven Sessegnon Bristol City Plymouth Argyle Fulham Walsall

The 21-time Republic of Ireland international made 20 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in 2020/21 and played six times in the second tier for Queens Park Rangers at the back end of last term.

Westwood would be able to lean on his experience to fill the void while Wollacott is away on international duty, to potentially steer away from asking too much of Harness, who spent time on loan at Dulwich Hamlet last season.