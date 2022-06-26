Opinion: Charlton Athletic should target 21-year-old to address important position this summer

Charlton Athletic appear likely to set up in a 4-3-3 formation heading into the 2022/23 League One season under Ben Garner.

The Addicks selected Garner above other candidates to replace Johnnie Jackson in the SE7 dugout due to the attacking style of play that he will bring to the club.

Therefore, it is no surprise to learn that the 42-year-old wants to sign attacking full backs and Mandela Egbo has already arrived at The Valley, where Adam Matthews’ and Chris Gunter’s contracts were allowed to expire this summer.

However, they now need to strengthen at left back as well having offered fresh terms to the departing Ben Purrington.

Swansea City completed the signing of Matthew Sorinola on a season-long loan from Union St Gilloise earlier this week, which could potentially free up Nathanael Ogbeta for an exit this summer.

Ogbeta signed on a two-and-a-half year deal from Shrewsbury Town in January, but the Manchester City academy graduate did not manage a single league start in the remainder of the campaign for the Swans.

The 21-year-old was comfortable playing in a left wing back role for a large portion of his time with the Shrews, and even though playing in a back four would see him take on further defensive responsibilities, his attacking mindset would fit in line with how Garner wants to play.

Russell Martin may also like Charlton as a potential loan destination, with them, like Swansea, looking to play possession-based football next season.

Ogbeta has 58 League One appearances to his name already, so is experienced for his age, and demonstrated his capabilities in the final third with six goal contributions for the Shrews in the first half of last season.

It seems highly likely that Sorinola, who previously played under Martin at Milton Keynes Dons, will be the Swans’ first choice left wing back next season and therefore, to protect Ogbeta as an asset with two years remaining on his contract, the youngster should be sent out in pursuit of regular first team action.

Without a senior left back in sight that would be the case at Charlton, and Ogbeta would also give Garner a specialist left wing back option if he does want to change shape at some stage, having played both three and four at the back formations at Swindon Town last term.