Opinion: Charlton Athletic should steer well clear of 50-year-old in hunt for Johnnie Jackson’s replacement

There is a huge decision coming for Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard in the near future, with the Danish businessman looking for a third new manager since he took charge of the Addicks back in September 2020.

The London club already had a manager in the form of Lee Bowyer when Sandgaard acquired the club, but when he left for Birmingham City in March last year, Nigel Adkins was picked as his replacement.

When the Adkins experiment didn’t work out though, Sandgaard turned to ex-Charlton player Johnnie Jackson, whose results as a caretaker manager were that impressive that he was handed the role on a full-time basis.

Those results did not hold up though for the rest of the season, and with Charlton finishing in 13th position in League One and not inside the top eight, Jackson’s contract was not automatically extended and Sandgaard has decided to go in another direction.

A few names have appeared in reports as potential targets for the Addicks – one of those perhaps surprisingly is that of Neil Lennon.

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, the Northern Irishman is on the club’s shortlist as Jackson’s potential successor – despite being employed right now at Cyprus-based Omonoia Nicosia.

It’s not been met by the most positive reaction from Charlton fans – and it’s easy to see why.

Lennon had a good start to his managerial career, winning three Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic in a row, however for two of those victories there wasn’t much of a challenge thanks to the liquidation of the Hoops’ biggest rivals in Rangers.

It was when Lennon moved south of the border to Bolton where his limitations were exposed – he left Bolton Wanderers bottom of the Championship in 2016 and was sacked by the Trotters after less than two years in charge.

He enjoyed some success after that at Hibernian before heading back to Celtic for two years, where he won the Scottish title twice but that reign ended in a sacking back in February.

Lennon wasn’t out of work for long as just a few weeks later he bagged a job in Cyprus – that’s not to say that Sandgaard couldn’t pursue the 50-year-old if he really wanted him.

But Lennon probably wouldn’t be the best fit anyway for the job at The Valley – Sandgaard said one of the main reasons for Jackson’s dismissal was the style of play and Lennon isn’t exactly known for free-flowing, high-pressing football.

There are plenty of viable candidates out there who could bring that kind of philosophy, but Lennon would be a major doubt to do that.

One thing that Lennon would definitely do though is shake up the dressing room – but that’s not necessarily needed at Charlton, they just need someone that they can progress under but that shouldn’t be Lennon.