Opinion: Charlton Athletic should seek fresh agreement with 25-year-old

Ben Purrington’s contract at The Valley is running out this summer and as one of the best performers under Johnnie Jackson it is important he is tied down.

Charlton Athletic have been on an excellent run, winning five, drawing two and losing one of caretaker manager Jackson’s first eight games in charge. Flying left wing back Purrington has scored three goals in that stretch and may attract interest if he sustains his current form.

Purrington spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Charlton from Rotherham United and scored in the Addicks’ 2-1 play-off final win over Sunderland. That summer the 25-year-old signed a three-year deal in SE7 to which runs out at the end of this season.

Purrington was out of favour due to the performances of Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen last season but has been a consistent performer whenever required for the Addicks. Adding goals to his game, particularly as an aerial threat will have increased his standing in higher places. With so many teams deploying three at the back systems in the EFL at the moment, wing backs are sought after and Purrington is great in the role.

Not blessed with great pace or skill off the left flank, but he is a solid defender out of possession and makes intelligent attacking runs that create space and ultimately stretch the opposition. Continuity is a rarity at football clubs these days but it is something that clubs like Charlton should strive for.

Rotherham this season in League One are a glowing example of it. With similar personnel and Paul Warne having just gone past five years in charge at the New York Stadium, the Millers look destined for automatic promotion in the third tier. In a tough period both on and off the pitch, Ben Purrington is just four away from a century of appearances for the Addicks and seems to be more crucial than ever to the team.

Do you think you’re a massive Charlton Athletic fan? Try score 100% on this Addicks quiz

1 of 28 In what year was Charlton founded? 1875 1885 1895 1905

Purrington was out of favour under Nigel Adkins at the start of the season and has shown his strength of character to demonstrate exactly what the team were missing since returning to the side. If the Addicks do not act quickly other clubs, possibly even in the Championship could be interested in picking up the left wing back for free in the summer.