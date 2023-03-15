Opinion: Charlton Athletic should reignite Championship player interest this summer, he’s not played since January move fell through

It looks as though Charlton Athletic can start to look ahead to the summer transfer window with some degree of certainty now.

Sitting 12th in the League One table, 18 points adrift of the play-offs, and 12 clear of the relegation zone, both promotion and relegation look unlikely for the Addicks in what remains of this season.

As a result, the club can should be starting to plan for a market where they need to recruit for another push for promotion from the third-tier next season.

But in looking ahead to the summer market, you get the feeling it could be worth them looking back to one unsuccessful deal from the not too distant past.

Back in the January transfer window, it was reported that Charlton were close to complete a deal to sign Blackburn Rovers left-back Tayo Edun, on loan until the end of the season.

Ultimately though, that deal never materialised, and Edun has remained at Blackburn for at least the rest of the campaign.

However, once the window opens again in the summer, a fresh move to bring the Rovers defender to The Valley, could be well worth considering.

While the Addicks did eventually add to their options at left-back in the January window with the signing of Matt Penney, he has only joined on loan from Ipswich, until the end of the season.

With the other option they have been using in that position this season, Steven Sessegnon, also only on loan for the campaign – from Fulham – it does look as though they will need to add in that position again in the summer, and Edun’s circumstances could make him the perfect candidate.

Since the window closed at the end of January, ending the chances of Edun moving from Blackburn to Charlton, the 24-year-old has not made a single appearance for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, only even making the bench once since the start of February, in their FA Cup win at Leicester.

That, combined with the fact they were seemingly open to a loan move for the full-back in the January window, means they should be willing to let him go again in the summer.

Indeed, Edun will be entering the final year of his contract at Ewood Park in the summer, meaning this could be their last chance to receive a fee for his services.

As a result, that could give Charlton the chance to get him on a permanent deal at the end of this season, giving them some more long term stability in that position.

It is also worth noting that given Edun has struggled for game time throughout his near two-year spell at Ewood Park – starting just 14 Championship games in that period – he too could still be open to a move such as this.

Meanwhile, given the impressive form he showed with Lincoln in League One to earn that move to Blackburn, there is a good chance he would be a solid option for the Addicks at this level next season.

With all that in mind, you get the feeling that as they look towards the summer window, Charlton should also be keeping what happened, or did not happen, in the January window, firmly in their thoughts.